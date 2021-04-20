Campaign Launched to Vacation Responsibly When Visiting Miami

[MIAMI] – In an effort to bring awareness to the importance of mask use while enjoying the destination, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has launched ‘Stay Safe Wrap Your Face, Vacation Responsibly’, a creative marketing campaign designed to educate visitors on the use of masks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The concept of the campaign is to prioritize COVID safety. Specifically by stressing to visitors that to vacation responsibly, you must wear protection.

Vacation Responsibly Campaign

To promote the Vacation Responsibly message, the GMCVB’s campaign incorporates a mix of marketing efforts through traditional and non-traditional channels. Including social media, paid out-of-home, and digital media advertising. With targeted placement in high visitor traffic areas for talk value and to drive attention to the messaging. Other creative elements include the creation of coasters and posters distributed to local restaurants and bars that showcase the campaign slogan. Additionally, a toolkit providing best practices to promote this initiative. And, encouraging partners to support the messaging through consumer and B2B messaging. It will be made available to community stakeholders and influencers.

Welcome Back To Travelers

“We are excited to see our industry welcome back leisure and business travelers,” says William D. Talbert III, CDME, President & CEO of the GMCVB. “The hospitality and tourism industry remains key to Miami’s economic recovery, and we want to encourage visitors to enjoy our world-class destination in a manner that is safe for everyone.”

Miami Shines Campaign

This new campaign adds to a list of strategic efforts driven by the GMCVB. Efforts include a guide for the safe return of business to hotels, restaurants, museums, and attractions. Since last year, the GMCVB has led vital recovery efforts under the umbrella of its Miami Shines campaign. Through this award-winning initiative, the Bureau is working to ensure Greater Miami’s tourism industry is best positioned to recover as quickly as possible and it is part of the GMCVB’s broader safety messaging which includes the Greater Miami Destination Pledge being implemented at several tourism touch points throughout the community.

The digital and social media components of the ‘Stay Safe Wrap Your Face, Vacation Responsibly’ campaign launched on April 1st. Additional advertising and promotion will be seen throughout April and May.