Fort Lauderdal – The Urban League of Broward County (ULBC), marking its 50th anniversary of service and community impact, is proud to announce a generous donation from Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida), a long-time partner of the organization.

This important donation will give 20 new Chromebooks to the Urban League’s National Achievers Society (NAS) students. This will help them have the tools they need to do well in the upcoming Florida Brain Bowl Competition.

The Chromebooks will be presented at the Urban League’s Cultural Festival on February 1, 2025. This event celebrates Black History Month. It will start a series of activities honoring the Urban League’s 50-year impact. The festival will also have live performances from local artists. There will be a fun kid zone and inspiring speeches from important guests. Local resource providers and a small business marketplace will also be featured.

It will be a great chance for the community to explore the many programs and services the ULBC offers to residents.

“We are incredibly grateful to Coke Florida for their longstanding support and this generous donation,” said Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh, president and CEO of the Urban League of Broward County. “These Chromebooks will be invaluable to our NAS students as they prepare for the Brain Bowl Competition, providing them with the technology and resources they need to succeed.”

Coke Florida supports education and economic growth. They share the Urban League’s goal of helping people and building a strong community. Since 2018, Coke Florida has championed the Urban League’s College Access Programming.

“Our focus during Black History Month continues to be on how we can truly empower young people in Florida’s underserved communities to reach their full potential regardless of their background or where they come from,” said Percy L. Wells, II, Group Vice President of Government Relations, Public Affairs and Communications at Coke Florida. “We are committed to providing much-needed access to educational opportunities and technological resources in an effort to ease the digital divide and prepare youth to compete in an ever-changing digital environment.”