Trinidad Gears Up For ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 With 100 Days To Go

Port of Spain, February 23, 2024: The countdown is on! With just 100 days until the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 kicks off, Tourism Trinidad has joined in igniting the celebrations with a Launch Activation at the C3 Centre in San Fernando.

This event, held on Thursday February 22nd, marked a global milestone as the West Indies and the USA prepare to host the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever.

The 100-days-to-go milestone also sees the launch of the tournament’s official campaign film, “Out of this World“. This film features cameos from T20 stalwarts like Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Marcus Stoinis, Shaheen Afridi, Shubman Gill, and Ali Khan.

Our heart beats with the rhythm of cricket, and we can’t wait to share our passion with the world. In just 100 days, this country will be welcoming fans from across the globe to experience the sport’s electric atmosphere, along with the vibrant culture and stunning beauty of our country.

Local Launch Activation

To celebrate this landmark, giant cricket balls will transform iconic locations, including Times Square in New York City, Bayside Marketplace in Miami, Grand Prairie in Texas, and venues across the Caribbean. Fans were treated to live musical performances, and even appearances by Men’s T20 World Cup legends. West Indian stars Dwayne Bravo (in Times Square) and Chris Gayle (in Barbados, host of the Final) brought their energy to the festivities.

The local launch activation featured cultural performances and interactive fan experiences. Best of all, exciting giveaways, setting the tone for the countdown to the tournament. Cricket fans and visitors are encouraged to be part of the excitement surrounding the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024.

To make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime event, Tourism Trinidad is crafting curated tours. Plus, unique visitor experiences designed around the tournament. These experiences will allow cricket fans and visitors to immerse themselves in our culture. In addition, explore attractions, and witness matches – creating unforgettable memories of the 2024 World Cup.

Let the countdown continue!