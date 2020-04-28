Trinidad and Tobago Hoteliers Benefit from Government Assistance

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is providing $50 million to hoteliers in Tobago to assist in the upgrade and refurbishment of their respective properties in preparation for the re-opening of their hotels post Covid-19.

The announcement was part of a comprehensive Statement on the Economic Effect and Financial Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic by the Minister of Finance, Honourable Colm Imbert in Parliament on Monday, April 27.

Tourism Minister, the Honourable Randall Mitchell was among other ministers who met with hotel and accommodation owners on the sister-island in March to agree on the assistance being provided.

Minister Mitchell said the tourism sector was among those negatively affected by the virus. He said the assistance being provided by the Government will ensure the hotels are ready for the expected visitors who would be returning post Covid-19.