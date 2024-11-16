Travvy Awards: Jamaica Shines as a Top Tourist Destination

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica was recognized as a top tourist destination at the 10th annual Travvy Awards. It won six awards in gold, silver, and bronze categories. The presentation ceremony was held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on November 7th, 2024.

The destination was recognized with a gold statuette for the ‘Best Travel Agent Academy Program’ category and silver statuettes for the ‘Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean’ and ‘Best Tourism Board – Caribbean’ categories. Jamaica was also awarded bronze statuettes for ‘Best Destination – Caribbean’, ‘Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean’, and ‘Best Honeymoon Destination – Caribbean’.

Hospitality In Our DNA

“We are grateful to our travel advisor partners for their continued support and for these prestigious honors,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica. “Hospitality is ingrained in our DNA and what makes our island such a special destination. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our destination partners, who set the highest standards in their respective trades, from dining and tours to accommodations – so much so, our repeat visitor rate remains high at 42%.”

“We are particularly honored to receive a gold statuette for our Jamaica Travel Specialist program,” said Phillip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism, Jamaica. “With over 51,000 specialists currently enrolled, our dedicated group of Jamaica ambassadors are experts in telling our story – from the magic of our cascading waterfalls and turquoise waters to the lively and historic music and culture woven throughout the island. Their incredible dedication and commitment are just one of the reasons why we are on track to welcome a record-breaking 4.3 million visitors this year. We anticipate just as bright a future for Jamaica in 2025, where we expect increased air capacity from global markets and approximately 8,000 new hotel rooms.”

The annual Travvy Awards, given by TravelPulse, part of Northstar Travel Group, honor excellence in the travel industry. These awards are voted on by industry leaders and travel professionals.