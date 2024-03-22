FORT LAUDERDALE – For some of Florida high school basketball most elite players, All-Star Games is where aspirations are born, dreams are realized and hype becomes legacy. Continuing a two decade-long tradition of hoops excellence, Tournament of Champions, INC today announced the new site, and rosters for the 2024 Florida All-Star Basketball Classic.

For 28 years, the Games continue to be the premier showcase for Florida’s best high school hoopers, where they can show off their skills on the statewide stage and in front of college recruiters. And in 2024, this class is set to make their mark on one of Florida basketball’s oldest and most historic event as they hit the hardwood in Miramar.

Forty-eight competitively ranked high school seniors–comprising of 24 girls and 24 boys from South Florida–have been selected from more than 1000 seniors who were nominated by a committee of basketball experts, prep scouts, media, coaches, Source Magazine and confirmed by RMF Magazine.

The tradition and prestige of the Florida All-Star Basketball Classic are unrivaled – it’s truly in a league of its own atop high school athletic events that, for almost 3 decades, it has recognized and created an opportunity for some of Florida’s best high school athletes,” said Wesley Frater, Tournament of Champions, INC “As this year’s Games celebrate 29 years It is truly a magical moment to Welcome our Title Sponsor Warren Henry Automotive Group, Publix Supermarket, Kings Intelligence and Presenting Sponsor Joe DiMaggio Children Hospital.

Leaving A Lasting Legacy

This year, the Games will celebrate the 29 years of elevating the best high school basketball players into the next generation of greats. A total of 700 girls and boys have competed since its inception in 1995 – a list that consists of 97% of all NBA Players born and in South Florida. Tim James, Udonis Haslem, Keyon Dooling, Raja Bell, John Collins, Tim Hardaway, Josh Minott and many more household names that starred in The NCAA.

Coaches

The Florida All-Star Basketball Classic plays host to not only elite players, but also legendary coaches who exemplify leadership and mentorship for the Games’ future stars. High school coaches from different regions of the State will lead the Girls and Boys teams during this year’s Games:

South Girls Team Coach, Adam Hopkins, Monsignor Pace, Miami Gardens, Fla

North Girls Team Coach, Richard Walker(South Broward),

South Boys Team Coach, Jean Dubuisson, Monsignor Pace-Miami Gardens

North BNoys Head Coach- Derek Felder, South Plantation

Watching the Games

March 24: Miramar Vernon E. Hargray Enrichment Center 7000 Miramar Parkway

Girls 1:00 PM North vs South Girls

Boys 3:00 PM North vs South

Supporting the Local Community

All-Star Players will visit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, March 20th @ 3:30pm to visit & interact with patients. This has been a norm for Tournament of Champions, INC since 1992.