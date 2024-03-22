Sports

Tournament of Champions, INC to Host the 29th Annual Warren Henry Automotive Group Florida All-Star Basketball Classic

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 9 2 minutes read
Tournament of Champions, INC to Host the 29th Annual Warren Henry Automotive Group Florida All-Star Basketball Classic

FORT LAUDERDALE – For some of Florida high school basketball most elite players, All-Star Games is where aspirations are born, dreams are realized and hype becomes legacy. Continuing a two decade-long tradition of hoops excellence, Tournament of Champions, INC today announced the new site, and rosters for the 2024 Florida All-Star Basketball Classic.

Tournament of Champions, INC to Host the 29th Annual Warren Henry Automotive Group Florida All-Star Basketball ClassicFor 28 years, the Games continue to be the premier showcase for Florida’s best high school hoopers, where they can show off their skills on the statewide stage and in front of college recruiters.  And in 2024, this class is set to make their mark on one of Florida basketball’s oldest and most historic event as they hit the hardwood in Miramar.

Forty-eight competitively ranked high school seniors–comprising of 24 girls and 24 boys from South Florida–have been selected from more than 1000 seniors who were nominated by a committee of basketball experts, prep scouts, media, coaches, Source Magazine and confirmed by RMF Magazine.

Wesley Frater, Tournament of Champions, INC
Wesley Frater, Tournament of Champions, INC

The tradition and prestige of the Florida All-Star Basketball Classic are unrivaled – it’s truly in a league of its own atop high school athletic events that, for almost 3 decades, it has recognized and created an opportunity for some of Florida’s best high school athletes,” said Wesley Frater, Tournament of Champions, INC “As this year’s Games celebrate 29 years It is truly a magical moment to Welcome our Title Sponsor Warren Henry Automotive Group, Publix Supermarket, Kings Intelligence and Presenting Sponsor Joe DiMaggio Children Hospital.

Leaving A Lasting Legacy

This year, the Games will celebrate the 29 years of elevating the best high school basketball players into the next generation of greats. A total of 700 girls and boys have competed since its inception in 1995 – a list that consists of 97% of all NBA Players born and in South Florida.  Tim James, Udonis Haslem, Keyon Dooling, Raja Bell, John Collins, Tim Hardaway, Josh Minott and many more household names that starred in The NCAA.

Coaches

The Florida All-Star Basketball Classic plays host to not only elite players, but also legendary coaches who exemplify leadership and mentorship for the Games’ future stars. High school coaches from different regions of the State will lead the Girls and Boys teams during this year’s Games:

  • South Girls Team Coach, Adam Hopkins, Monsignor Pace, Miami Gardens, Fla
  • North Girls Team Coach, Richard Walker(South Broward),
  • South Boys Team Coach, Jean Dubuisson, Monsignor Pace-Miami Gardens
  • North BNoys Head Coach- Derek Felder, South Plantation

Watching the Games

March 24: Miramar Vernon E. Hargray Enrichment Center 7000 Miramar Parkway

Girls 1:00 PM North vs South Girls

Boys 3:00 PM North vs South

Supporting the Local Community

All-Star Players will visit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, March 20th @ 3:30pm to visit & interact with patients.  This has been a norm for Tournament of Champions, INC since 1992.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 9 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Date set for Second Annual St. Kitts-Nevis Admiral’s Cup Pro-Am Golf Tournament

October 18, 2011
Can the Tampa Bay Buccaneers live up to their preseason hype?

Clear Winners and Losers After The NFL Season Schedule Release

May 18, 2021
sports online gambling in Florida

Is Online Gambling in Florida Going to Be Legal Soon?

June 10, 2022

JA Government looking at Ways to Support National Football Program

January 14, 2008
Back to top button