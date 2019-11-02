Top Travel Advisors and Key Media Get to Know Grenada During Spotlight Series Events

The Grenada Tourism Authority promotes latest news, destination offerings and new nonstop flight during destination marketing events in South Florida and North Carolina

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) brought a little Spice of the Caribbean flair to key media and travel professionals in South Florida and North Carolina as part of its “Grenada in the Spotlight” series.

Representatives from the GTA and hotel partners were on hand to actively engage with 25 media members and approximately 140 travel advisors about Pure Grenada’s latest news and diverse offerings at destination marketing events held on October 15 in Fort Lauderdale and October 17 in Charlotte.

“With the success of previous spotlight series events we decided to take on two new cities to share all that can be experienced in Grenada,” said Francine Stewart, Marketing Manager of the GTA. “We know that engaging in source markets are essential in increasing brand awareness and with American Airlines’ new non-stop flight out of Charlotte beginning December 21, it was vital for us to be present in order to enhance visibility and keep Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique top of mind as an ideal Caribbean vacation destination. ”

The series kicked off in Ft. Lauderdale at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort on October 15 with a lunch and learn media event.

Journalists from Miami Herald, Essence, Uncommon Caribbean among others, as well as social media influencers were in attendance to get to know Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean.

The evening concluded with a travel agents’ cocktail and dinner where South Florida-based agents were in attendance for a presentation about the destination’s offerings such as yachting, diving, soft adventure, culinary experience and more.

Bringing a little spice to North Carolina, the Spotlight Series concluded on October 17 in Charlotte, the newest city to launch a new nonstop flight to Grenada this winter.

The day kicked off with lunch and learn media event at Renaissance Charlotte SouthPark attended by journalists from CharlotteFive, TravelNoire, Charlotte Parent, and more, in addition to a host of local bloggers and influencers.

The Charlotte mission also ended with a travel agents’ cocktail and dinner where local agents got the chance to hear a presentation about tri-island nations offerings and new nonstop flight via American Airlines.

In attendance from the delegation were the GTA’s Director of Sales, Christine Noel-Horsford and Marketing Manager, Francine Stewart, Deputy Consul General for Grenada, Dianne Perrotte, and hotel partners from Coyaba Beach Resort, Silversands Grenada, Mount Cinnamon Resort & Beach Club, Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, True Blue Bay Resort, Sandals Grenada and Royalton Grenada.

In addition, attendees were graced with the presence of Grenada Association, South Florida Vice President, Gerald James and diaspora representatives Suzette Charles-James and Keisha Bridgeman.

Participating media and travel advisors also received an opportunity to win prizes compliments of, Coyaba Beach Resort, Mount Cinnamon Resort and Beach Club, True Blue Bay Resort, Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, Royalton Grenada Resort and Spa, Sandals Grenada and Silversands Grenada.