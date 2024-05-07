by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – A lot of dancing took place in America in 2004, and artists from the Caribbean had a lot to do with that partying. Billboard Magazine named five of them in its ‘The Greatest 100 Songs of 2004’ list, released last week.

Number 65

Turn me On by Kevin Lyttle (featuring Spragga Benz) from St. Vincent and The Grenadines is the highest of those acts. It comes in at number 65.

Number 84

At number 84 is Sean Paul and Sasha’s I’m Still in Love With You Girl, a dancehall spin on rock steady legend Alton Ellis’ classic song from the 1960s.

Number 98

Beenie Man’s King of The Dancehall checks in at number 98.

Strongly influenced by soca music from the Eastern Caribbean and dancehall sounds out of Jamaica, Lyttle blended those genres for the Atlantic Records-distributed Turn me On, which peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I feel blessed and humbled as my musical works have been a great blessing to not just me, but the whole world. Hence, I really am happy for the recognition,” Lyttle, who lives in South Florida, told South Florida Caribbean News.

Top 5

Toxic by Britney Spears’ topped the The Greatest 100 Songs of 2004. The top five is completed by Kelly Clarkson’s Since U Been Gone, Yeah! By Usher (featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris), Drop It Like It’s Hot by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell and 99 Problems by Jay Z.