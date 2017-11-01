Tobago Tourism Agency names Louis Lewis as its first ever CEO

SCARBOROUGH, Tobago – The Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation, and the board of the Tobago Tourism Agency announced the appointment of Mr. Louis Lewis as the organisation’s first Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Lewis most recently served on the Saint Lucia Tourist Board from February 2008 to January 2017, in the capacity of Director of Tourism, as well as Chief Executive Officer.

From 2003 to 2006 Mr. Lewis served as Saint Lucia’s Director of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, where he was responsible for the implementation of the budget policy program.

Following this post, he was appointed as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Investment and Consumer Affairs, before being appointed as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation.

In the 1990’s Mr. Lewis held prominent positions in several key Saint Lucia government agencies, including serving as the Head of the Research Department at the Saint Lucia Tourist Board, as an Economist with the Ministry of Finance, as well as an Economic Statistician with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank at its headquarters in Saint Kitts.

Mr. Lewis’ diverse background spans the fields of Tourism Research and Marketing, Economics, Statistics, Consumer Research, Marketing, and Project Management. His experience has equipped him with unparalleled insights in strategic development planning, and places him in a unique professional position.

His contributions to the tourism field are extensive and include:

Revamping the image of Saint Lucia in the marketplace through two successful branding exercises in 2009 and 2013 respectively, as well as commencing another in 2016.

Leading the successful negotiations for increased airlift to Saint Lucia, specifically increased frequency with American Airlines, Delta and Virgin Atlantic; and new and expanded services with British Airways, JetBlue, Continental, Thomas Cook and Condor.

Incorporating new research techniques into the planning process to ensure a strategic approach to Product Development and significantly enhance the effectiveness of marketing.

Spearheading the development of a five-year strategic plan for the Saint Lucia Tourist Board for 2012 to 2016.

Leading the staff restructuring of the Saint Lucia Tourist Board in 2015.

Leading the development of a crisis management plan for the tourism industry in Saint Lucia.

Maintaining the financial operations of the Saint Lucia Tourist Board within the budget allocations in each successive year, delivering good value for money, and ensuring that all audits were up to date by the end of tenure.

A graduate of the University of the West Indies – Cave Hill, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Mr. Lewis also holds a Masters of Business Administration from the same institution, and is a Certified Bank Examiner, and a Project Management Professional.

The Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation, and Tobago Tourism Agency Board, are confident that Mr. Lewis possesses the skills, knowledge and expertise to move Destination Tobago forward.

Both organisations wish him the very best in this new role and look forward to his contributions to developing the island’s tourism sector.