The Miami Music Project Town Hall Dedicated To Sharing Tools On How To Work Towards Racial Equality and Equity

The Miami Music Project and ReEnvision Harmony and Social Equity to Host Discomfort Discourse: Taking Action for Racial Equality Town Hall Series

MIAMI – The road toward eliminating racial disparities and achieving racial equity and equality is a long and arduous one, with the injustices many low-income communities and communities of color experience being an all too familiar narrative.

Miami Music Project, ReEnvision Harmony, and Social Equity will host a series of town hall webinars designed to provide the tools to do the work they feel is critical for their communities as it relates to eliminating racial inequality.

The ReEnvision team will moderate the series, and the community can join the conversation by registering for free as the discussion will also stream live on the Miami Music Project’s page https://www.facebook.com/ miamimusicproject/.

The Miami Music Project uses music as an instrument for social transformation, empowering children to acquire values and achieve their full potential, positively affecting their society through the study and performance of music. Many of the students they work with are black and brown children.

This initiative is one of several of their commitment to improving diversity, racial equality, and a shared understanding of the various cultures that make up the Miami community.

Miami Music Project is committed to working through the climate of racial inequality and social injustice in our communities.

Founded on the idea of bringing social change through music, our programs serve predominantly black and brown children and families that too often face inequalities that affect their ability to excel in life. We are constantly expanding and reaching new communities. We felt it was crucial to get actively involved and help ensure racial equality within our communities’ fabric in practice and understanding.

“We look forward to working with ReEnvision Harmony and such a distinguished panel of experts who will help guide the conversation through difficult questions, provide ideas for taking action, and help us make sure our mission fully embraces this critical work. It was important for us to use every resource available to unify our community and create a better sense of understanding and acceptance between us”, said Anna Klimala, President of the Miami Music Project.

ReEnvision Harmony co-founders Maria-Victoria Ramirez and Alex Louis-RMHCI work with organizations, including the staff at the Miami Music Project, and help guide them to live in a constant state of debiasing and open communication across all levels of organizational structure, effective communication, and unbiased thought.

Their mission is built on the belief that the first step to building true bonds within a community and create positive global change begins by building real, deep, and meaningful relationships across cultures, overcoming each challenge those relationships bring as each hurdle arises, not being afraid to keep moving forward and re-think or restart the process if necessary.

“Overcoming the oppressive power of our differences can only happen if we live in a constant state of self-reflection, debiasing, and discomfort — being open to criticism and change, learning to be teachable and empathetic. This process, although difficult, is the only way we can rise above and come together”, says ReEnvision co-founder Maria-Victoria Ramirez.

The two also believe in recognizing our responsibility based on the systemic power that we hold. Both continuously challenge themselves and others to understand our social role in the context of equity.

Town Hall Schedule

Thursday, August 13-The History of Racism: Why We Say Black Lives Matter:

Thursday, August 20, 2020-Implicit Bias & Anti Racism

Thursday, August 27, 2020-Tine For A Change: How You Can Be An Ally