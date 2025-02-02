The International Paralympic Committee: A Historic Visit to Jamaica

by Lyndon Taylor

Kingston, Jamaica – In a momentous occasion for Jamaica’s para-sports landscape, President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Andrew Parsons, has arrived in Kingston for an official visit from February 2-6, 2025. This historic trip marks the first time an IPC President has visited the island and is also Parsons’ inaugural visit to Jamaica.

President of the Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA), Christopher Samuda, hailed the visit as a significant milestone, underscoring its transformative potential.

“It marks the first time that a President of the IPC, the global governing body, will be visiting Jamaica. But history apart, the visit will go beyond smiles and handshakes, as it will be business unusual—comprising high-level discussions with public, private, and internal stakeholders to design an enabling national policy in the interest of our para-athletes whom we serve,” Samuda stated.

Jamaica Paralympic Association

The Jamaica Paralympic Association, a proud member of the IPC, views this visit as a platform for strategic dialogue, particularly in strengthening Jamaica’s role in the global para-sports movement.

“The visit of the IPC President provides an opportunity for us in the Jamaica Paralympic Association to articulate and continually define that role in an evolving global sporting environment,” Samuda emphasized.

Americas Paralympic Committee

Accompanying President Parsons is Michele Formonte, Executive Director of the Americas Paralympic Committee (AmPC), which governs para-sports across the 32-member states of the Americas and the Caribbean. His presence further underscores the regional significance of this visit.

During his stay, Parsons is expected to engage with government officials, corporate leaders, and para-athletes, fostering discussions aimed at expanding opportunities, funding, and policies that will strengthen Jamaica’s para-sports development.

Jamaica has long been a powerhouse in international sports, and with this visit, the nation takes another step towards amplifying its impact in the Paralympic movement. As discussions unfold, stakeholders eagerly anticipate new partnerships and initiatives that will empower Jamaican para-athletes on the global stage.