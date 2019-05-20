The Importance behind Filling out The DS-82 Form for Passport Renewal

Whenever you are looking to get something done you usually want it to be done the first time around without any mistakes while doing so. Let’s face the simple fact that no one likes to deal with any kind of paperwork. More importantly, we don’t like paperwork where a simple mistake can cause a significant amount of harm. Anyone who likes to travel to those exotic locations knows that passport applications fall under such a category. As much as we don’t like it, it still has to be taken care of before you depart.

Think about it, one little mistake could delay your passport process for weeks, especially when dealing with passport renewals. Whether you are looking to travel soon or later on, making sure that the application doesn’t have any mistakes stands as a vital factor.

Now, the application we are talking about is better known as the DS-82 Form. A form that is specifically used when you are looking to renew your US passport. This is a form that is completely different from the form used to get a new passport. Making a mistake on the DS-82 Form can delay your travel plans for weeks at a time. That’s why it’s important to focus on key areas to make sure you aren’t making any mistakes.

What Is Form DS-82?

Now, the DS-82 Form is actually the official name tied to the U.S. Passport Renewal Application form. In any case, this is the form you are going to need if your U.S. passport has expired or is on its way to expiring. You should also know that this a form that’s only for passport renewals, not to replace on or apply for a new one.

The good thing is that your passport doesn’t have to be expired yet in order for you to use this form. As for the process itself, standard services could take six to eight weeks. Which means you want to get this thing going ahead of your travel time frame. You can find several locations to get this started, like the passport office miami if that’s where you are located. Finding any passport office should be fairly simple if you search for one.

Consider The Online Approach

Everyone has their own preference, although, considering the online approach could be better for you. There are online DS-82 passport application fillers that will give you the chance of having several benefits. The biggest benefit of it all is that the form will catch any general mistakes you may end up making. Instead of allowing you to complete the application with mistakes on it you’ll be stopped until all mistakes are fixed.

You should know that DS-82 forms are only for people who are 16 and older, any younger and the form can’t be completed. On top of that, there are different forms of criteria you have to meet in order to use the form. If all of the criteria are met then you will qualify so you can fill out the form and be on your way.

Remember that it’s important to take your timing into consideration depending on your travel arrangements. Understand that the process takes six to eight weeks for standard service or two to three weeks for expedited service. Although, if you choose to go with the expedited service it’s going to cost you a little extra. Usually, you’d go with the expedited service if you are running on a very tight schedule. Renewing your passport doesn’t have to become a hassle as long as you keep things going at a steady pace so you can get your passport renewed before your trip.