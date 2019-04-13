The GM Law Firm Fights Private Student Loan Abusers

Student loans are often the only ways many who attend college are able to afford their education. Student loans come in two varieties, federally backed and private loans. The federally back loans tend to be properly regulated from inception throughout their eventual collection from the borrower, while private loans are not constantly regulated. Consequently, graduates are often pursued and treated inappropriately by their lenders.

Private Loans

Private Loans are issued by your local bank. It could be a large bank like Citigroup, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase, PNC or Suntrust. It could be a much smaller community and savings and loan bank, as well as a credit union. Each of these institutions offers a similar range of products.

Deferment

Student loan deferment may seem like a good idea if you are having trouble getting a good paying job or keeping one. With a federally backed student loan, such as a Stafford loan, a deferment may not be and expensive decision if it’s a subsidized loan as the interest stops accruing and you’ll only be responsible for the principal and the interest that had accrued before the deferment.

Forbearance

Forbearance has fewer benefits, but it does allow the borrower to suspend payments to the lender. The interest may still accrue, but the borrower doesn’t have to make payments for a specified period of time. Not all private lenders allow forbearance as an option for the borrower. Students should check before choosing a lender if they want this option.

If You Default on Your Student Loan

After 270 days has past and you have failed to make payments on your student loan, you will be in default. Nine months later, you will have to make a decision, ignore the notices or seek legal assistance. If you find yourself in this kind of situation, your best move is to seek assistance from a firm that specializes in student loan cases. Doing nothing means your credit rating suffers, you will be responsible for the lender’s expenses they attempt to go through the court attempting to get the money.

Unfair Treatment by Private Student Loan Lenders

Unfair Treatment by Private Student Loan Lenders

The National Collegiate Student Loan Trust (NCSLT) buys up private student loans from banks. They then pursue the borrower aggressively. Most borrowers do nothing, which is to the NSCLT's benefit. If you do nothing, you basically chose to default and then NSCLT, the plaintiff wins. When you default, you accept the charges and are then expected to pay the amount stated in the default.

Get the Debt Reduced

Get the Debt Reduced

In some cases settlements have been negotiated that significantly reduce the original debt amount. This can occur when borrowers seek legal help instead of ignoring notices and choosing to default on the loan.

