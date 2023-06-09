The City of Homestead and Florida International University Raise Awareness About the Importance of Mammogram Breast Screenings

HOMESTEAD – The City of Homestead and Florida International University (FIU) are raising awareness about the importance of mammogram breast screenings. Breast cancer currently ranks second in cancer fatalities for women, second only to lung cancer. The City of Homestead and FIU believe that the more information and resources they can provide to those who are at risk for breast cancer, the more lives can be saved.

In order to improve the detection and survival odds of women, the City of Homestead and FIU will connect with them in the community and connect them to resources for the prevention, screening, and treatment of breast cancer. The goal is to empower women to take charge of their breast health by scheduling an annual mammogram. Changing behaviors and increasing awareness of clinical breast exams, self-exams, and mammograms can save lives and detect cancer in time for treatment.

The City of Homestead and FIU are committed to supporting and increasing the number of women over 40, who do not have health insurance, to take advantage of free mammogram screenings. Awareness of the importance of mammogram breast screening can ultimately improve breast cancer screening and education for women with high-risk factors for the disease, including women between ages 40-49 years with a family history of breast cancer, women in medically underserved communities, women lacking health insurance, women with limited literacy, and women from minority groups that traditionally have lower rates of breast cancer screening.

One in eight women is expected to develop breast cancer at some point in their lives. As the second leading cause of cancer death among women, breast cancer awareness and early detection are essential. Even if there are no physical symptoms, regular mammograms must play a vital part in annual checkups.

Free Screenings will be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm at the following Homestead locations. To schedule an appointment, please contact (305) 348.7465.

Thursday, June 8, 2023

William F. Dickinson Community Center

1601 North Krome Avenue

Homestead, FL 33030

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Community Health South/ Martin Luther King Jr. Clinica Campesina

810 West Mowry Drive

Homestead, FL 33030

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

William F. Dickinson Community Center

1601 North Krome Avenue

Homestead, FL 33030

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Community Health South/ Martin Luther King Jr. Clinica Campesina

810 West Mowry Drive

Homestead, FL 33030

Breast Cancer Statistics for Women according to the American Cancer Society:

As of 2019, breast cancer became the leading cause of cancer death for Black women.

Black women are 41% more likely to die from breast cancer than White women, despite being less likely to be diagnosed with it.

Because of socioeconomic issues and barriers, Black women are:

More likely to be diagnosed with advanced-stage disease, which is usually more costly and difficult to treat

More likely to experience delays in treatment

Less likely to receive recommended treatment

Higher death rates from breast cancer among Black women are also likely related to:

Higher prevalence of obesity and other health problems

Higher incidence of triple-negative breast cancer, which is aggressive and challenging to treat. Black women are twice as likely to be diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer than White women. They’re also 30% more likely to die from these tumors because of lower rates of surgery and chemotherapy.

Higher incidence of inflammatory breast cancer, an aggressive but uncommon type of breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Statistics for Hispanic Women according to the American Cancer Society:

Breast cancer rates among Hispanic women are 28% lower than in non-Hispanic White women.

Hispanic women are about 30% more likely to die from breast cancer than non-Hispanic White women.

Hispanic women are at higher risk for triple-negative and human epidermal growth factor receptor-positive breast cancers, which are more aggressive than other types of breast cancer.

When breast cancers are diagnosed in Hispanic women, they tend to be larger, more advanced, and more aggressive. Just 59% are caught when the tumor is confined to the breast, compared with 67% for non-Hispanic White women.

For more information, visit https://www.bringthegirlshomestead.com/.