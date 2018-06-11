Team Jamaica Bickle Donates US $10k To G.C. Foster College

NEW YORK – Team Jamaica Bickle (TJB) has donated US $10K to the G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport.

The presentation was made during the opening ceremony of the recently held Jamaica Invitational held at the National Stadium to Acting Principal and Coach, Maurice Wilson by CEO & Founder of TJB, Irwine Clare, Snr., and New York based businessman, Michael Duncan, an ardent sponsor and supporter of the organization.

For close to two decades TJB has supported G.C. Foster, donating (now) over US $100K to the institution.

“The organization believes that a strong foundation is essential to the development of sport in the country and that investing in training coaches to lead the country’s cadre of student athletes is one step in that direction,” said Clare.

Speaking to the donation, Principal Wilson said that the members of the G.C. Foster College Community were “extremely appreciative and grateful for the support given by TJB,” adding that the donation will be used to sponsor scholarships for elite athletes who are unable to afford a college education.

“The relationship goes back many years when the organization first sponsored the team’s accommodation at the Penn Relays. Rasheed Dwyer Jamaica’s 4th fastest athlete at 200m and 2014 200m Commonwealth Champion was one of the many athletes to benefit from TJB’s generosity. This donation will help to off-set costs of over 30 million dollars per year. The institution has many needs; the greatest of which at this time is a scholarship fund. We are also completing our High Performance Centre which still requires some equipment. The TJB organization has continued to touch the lives of many Jamaicans from all social classes,” said Wilson.