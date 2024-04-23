Taking the Stress Out of an Estate Move

Handling the details of a loved one’s estate is often an emotional time and this can also mean stress. You’re trying to process your loss while handling your loved one’s belongings. From going through probate to ensuring all final wishes are met, your stress level is probably through the roof.

Unfortunately, you’re still not ready to wrap up the estate; there are items you need to get ready for moving. Figuring out the logistics of an estate move doesn’t need to be difficult. A little planning can help the process move along smoothly. So before you start packing up an estate for a move, here are some tips that can help reduce your stress.

Tips for Ensuring a Smooth Estate Move

After figuring out where the various items are being shipped, unless you’re the sole beneficiary of the estate, it’s time to start getting ready for the move.

Research Shipping Companies

Before you start reading online consumer reviews and comparing prices, think about what you need from the shipping company.

Are you dealing with antiques or other valuable items? What about family heirlooms? These items don’t always have an intrinsic value. However, they do have an emotional value making them irreplaceable.

You’ll want to find out if the shipping company has the resources to safely handle these types of items. This includes reviewing their transportation practices. Is the staff trained to deal with valuable and fragile items? Does the shipping company use a third-party transportation vendor?

Along with getting the answers to these questions, it’s a good idea to find out the pricing for the various services the shipping company offers. For example, can you get a discounted rate if you take care of the packaging and crating? Does the shipping service offer a bulk price if you contract them to handle everything?

Once you gather a few quotes and learn more about the shipping company’s practices, it’s easier to choose the right one to handle your estate move.

Bring In an Appraiser

An appraiser isn’t necessary for all estate moves, it really depends on the items. If the estate includes antiques, collectibles, or artwork, hiring an appraiser is probably a good idea.

Most of the estate’s valuable items are probably identified in the will, and you may even be lucky enough to find previous appraisal documents. This can give you a good starting point, but you still want to bring in a professional.

An appraisal not only gives you a good idea of the item’s current value, but it’s also necessary for insurance purposes. You’ll want to insure any valuable items during the move. Most shipping companies offer insurance, but they will ask for the appraisal documents, and the same is also true if you decide to insure valuable items through your insurance carrier. Your insurance agent will require proof that the item is as valuable as you claim.

While insuring valuable items doesn’t mean an accident during transport still can’t happen, at least you can recover some or all of your financial loss. A good tip is to schedule the appraiser’s visit a week or so before the movers show up—this way, you have plenty of time between each logistical step of the move.

Inspect Everything Before Packing

Depending on the size of the estate, inspecting everything included in the move can take a few hours or several days. This means planning accordingly. Inspecting everything before packing makes it easier to spot any damage if it occurs.

If an appraiser is involved, they’ll handle the inspection and document the condition of each item. Otherwise, it’s up to you to fit this step into your moving schedule. You want to get it out of the way before the movers arrive. Even if the movers are also handling the packing, you still want to have the inspection finished.

Don’t forget to document the condition of each item. You can take photos from all angles. However, it’s often easier and faster to use the video function on your phone or tablet. You can even break out your video recorder.

Documenting each item’s condition ensures you have proof of damage if you end up filing a claim against the moving and shipping company. During the inspection, go ahead and start inventorying each item. You also want to have a complete inventory list so you know if something gets lost during the move.

Have Delivery Instructions Ready

The shipping company will require a delivery address since they need to know where to deliver the packages. The delivery address is also necessary for the shippers to calculate the cost of the move.

While jotting down the building number and street is a good start, you want to take it a step further by providing detailed delivery instructions. This can be especially important if you have multiple boxes heading to different addresses.

Along with details on the physical address, include the recipient’s name and contact information. You probably don’t need to go so far as to give the shippers a physical description of the recipient. However, do write down any special instructions. For example, if you want the boxes hand delivered or if being left on a porch is okay.

Some addresses can be a little vague. Maybe a recipient lives behind a flower shop or on an unmarked lane. Including these and other details can help ensure your packages end up precisely where they’re supposed to be.

Inspect the Shipment When it Arrives

As soon as the boxes arrive, it’s a good idea to inspect the contents. This goes for everyone else who receives a package from the estate move.

Make sure to check the items for any damage, and make sure everyone receives the correct box. The sooner you spot any issues, the easier it is to resolve the problem with the shipping company.

You Can Take Some of the Stress Out of an Estate Move

Managing an estate move involves numerous complex logistics, but breaking the process into manageable steps can significantly simplify it. It’s crucial to conduct thorough research to choose a reliable shipping partner who will handle your belongings with care.

Performing a complete inventory of all items involved in the move also ensures that nothing is overlooked or misplaced. You can mitigate potential issues and facilitate a more organized and efficient transition by meticulously planning each aspect of the move.