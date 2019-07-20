Starting a New Business? 6 Essential Business Card Design Tips

If you’re looking to break into the market with a new business, a business card is essential. Here are a few business card design tips to catch attention!

If you’re starting a new business or company, business cards are a must.

Even in today’s digital age, there’s still something powerful about a print business card. They’re great for networking events and for advertising your products and services.

Do you want to learn how to design the perfect business card? Follow our 6 business card design tips to see how!

Don’t Break the Bank

Business cards used to be expensive, but now it’s cheaper than ever to create your own.

Some companies allow you to choose from a variety of pre-made designs and can ship them to your home or business. You can also choose to buy other paper supplies that could help your business like stationary or checks.

Adobe Spark Post has easy to follow templates for creating your own business cards.

Remember Your Limited Space

Business cards have gotten a lot more creative, but you still shouldn’t stray too far away from the norm.

You may see some different sizes available on websites, but the standard card size is 55 x 85mm. This gives you enough space to include information, and it’s also small enough to fit inside wallets.

Be sure to include basic contact information like your name, phone number, and email address. People in the creative industry may include a portfolio link or their Instagram handle.

Show off Your Style

Business cards can be formal and stylish at the same time. When you’re designing your cards think of ways to add in some personal flair.

Be sure to include your logo and incorporate brand colors into your card. Once you have these basics, feel free to get a little creative.

A luxury boutique may include foil details in their cards. A home builder may include mini blueprints of a floor plan on the back of their cards.

Find Other Uses for Cards

Your business card can do more than display your contact information. Get creative and think of ways for you to use some of the space to your advantage.

Some people use their business cards as appointment reminders and include space to write down times and locations on the back. Retailers may have their business cards double as loyalty cards.

Consider having your business card reflect your niche. If you’re a baker, put a short recipe on the back for people to use. If you’re a gardener, have seasonal cards that can give people ideas on what to plant.

Keep Visibility in Mind

When you’re designing a business card, less is more. You don’t want complicated designs to distract from important information.

Also, take time to consider accessibility. Some business cards that use small fonts can be very difficult to read. Try to make your text as large as you can to ensure that everyone can read it.

It’s also important to think about how colors contrast . A dark font on a light background and vice versa can be very easy to read. Too many light or too many dark elements can make business cards almost illegible.

Proofread, Proofread, Proofread

Perfectly good business cards have been ruined by typos. Don’t make the mistake of sending errors to the printer, be sure to proofread whatever you send out.

It’s a good idea to get someone else to look over your work. You’ve been looking at the designs for so long, it could be easy to gloss over some mistakes.

Go Beyond Business Card Design Tips

Designing the right business card is easy when you start the process right. If you follow our tips, you’ll have cards you’ll be proud to hand out.

Now that you know our 6 business card design tips, you may be curious about other ways to help your growing business.

