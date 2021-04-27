St. Vincent and The Grenadines Volcano Relief Drive Planned in Miramar

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar today will be holding a community donation drive that will benefit the residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines who have been impacted by the eruption of the La Soufrière Volcano. Officials of that country have expressed their need for assistance including items such as water, dust masks, general supplies, hygiene products and much more to displaced citizens.

Donations of non-perishable items are being accepted at any Miramar Fire Station daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For large donations, individuals can call 954-602-HELP (4357).

Supplies will be shipped to St. Vincent through partnerships with the Janice Lyttle Foundation and Global Empowerment Mission (GEM).

City Manager Vernon Hargray stated, “Our hearts go out to all the residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the surrounding areas that have been affected by the La Soufrière Volcano eruptions. This donation drive is the least that we could do to assist these residents with much needed supplies. Supplies like water, non-perishable foods, flashlights and toothpaste and protective equipment, face and dust masks.”

Kevin Lyttle, Co-Founder of the Janice Lyttle Foundation added, “I am so appreciative of the love and support the Miramar community is showing to my beautiful homeland. This is a very difficult time in the nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. However, with increased continued love and support during these times, we will overcome.”

“We are grateful for the support of the City of Miramar to support these massive efforts for the people of St Vincent. South Florida has always been extremely supportive of Caribbean disaster relief. It’s when communities like this come together that we give HOPE to those that are suffering,” said Micahel Capponi, Founder of GEM.

Monetary Donations

Monetary donations are also being accepted at www.MiramarFL.gov/Relief or donors can text RELIEF to 888777.