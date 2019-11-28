St Kitts’ second cruise ship pier is in crisis

Basseterre, St Kitts – St Kitts and Nevis’ EC$150 million second cruise ship pier is facing a crisis and cannot be used immediately.

Hon Ian Patches Liburd and SCASPA have admitted that the Canadian contractor has not met the contractual conditions for it to take over the scandal-riddled facility.

The designers have confirmed that there are concerns with the underwater environment which must be addressed in order to successfully complete the construction project.

The project engineers have found several concerns following an inspection carried out on the pier on November 15, 2019 and it is irresponsible to recommend the official completion of the pier “without the full design requirements.”

There is also concern that the pier may not be able to berth two Oasis-class vessels as envisaged and the depth of the area is not in conformity with the plans.

More details to come….