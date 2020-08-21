St. Kitts & Nevis Recognized as a Premier Destination in Global Media

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Due to the successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Kitts & Nevis received widespread media coverage as an attractive and sought-after vacation destination.

Recently, the twin-island Federation has also been highlighted as a premier destination for international investors and families seeking dual-citizenship based on being at the forefront of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs.

Reports in prestigious outlets such as Business Insider and CNN cite increased interest in CBI programs because a second passport can provide a safe-haven for investments and families as well as the freedom of movement and travel during the pandemic.

The immediate and continued closure of the borders since March 25, 2020 and an “all of society” approach to case tracking and adherence to safely protocols resulted in St. Kitts & Nevis reporting one of the lowest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the world with a total reported 17 cases all of which have since recovered.

These efforts have contributed to the perception of St. Kitts & Nevis as both a safe and desirable destination for both tourists and for citizenship, as recently highlighted in a Forbes article that dubbed the Federation’s passport the “best 2nd passport.”

The recognition of St. Kitts & Nevis is due in part to its tourism product. The beaches, rainforest and tourism attractions are uncrowded, allowing room for social distancing that is currently sought after by visitors to ensure their safety while on vacation.

St. Kitts’ has a unique and distinct mix of history as the British “mother colony” fought over by British, French and Spanish forces due to its position as the leading sugar producer.

A culture that blends European and Afro-Caribbean influences, its seemingly untouched natural wonders and welcoming and genuinely friendly people combine to make the island the quintessential Caribbean experience.

Further, the Federation has made the strategic decision to pursue yacht tourism by highlighting our two marinas at Port Zante and Christophe Harbour and anchorage for vessels up to 100 feet in length off Frigate Bay.

The establishment of non-stop flights from Toronto, Canada, Gatwick, United Kingdom and Miami, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, JFK and Newark enable convenient travel from our main source markets. Additionally, the KayanJet private terminal and lounge appeal to air travelers seeking a more secluded and private arrival.

St. Kitts & Nevis is poised to reemerge as a premier destination and safe investment once borders are reopened under the established health and safety protocols, and everyone can once again enjoy our twin-islands.