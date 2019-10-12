St. Kitts and Nevis’ PM Praises the Will and Strength of the People of Taiwan

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has hailed the ingenuity, will and strength of the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), as that country observed its 108th National Day on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

The Taiwan National Day, or Double Ten, is the commemoration of the Wuchang Uprising that began on the 10th day of the 10th month in 1911 in China’s Hubei Province. That uprising birthed the proud nation of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on January 01, 1912.

Here in St. Kitts and Nevis, a special reception was hosted at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort by the diplomatic staff of the Taiwan Embassy to commemorate this memorable occasion.

It was attended by top government officials, including Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps, as well as specially invited guests from the public and private sectors.

While addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Harris highlighted the significant progress made by the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) over the years, despite facing many challenges.

“Its record of accomplishments speaks volumes of what a determined people can achieve if their minds can think it. Who would have thought that having freed themselves of a colonial power, having gone through the displacement in terms of their presence at the United Nations that a country faced with a most powerful adversary could today come to be recognized within the top 20 economic giants of the world?” the Prime Minister said.

Although Taiwan’s voice is absent from the United Nations, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis consistently and emphatically speaks up for it, as was the case when Prime Minister Harris addressed the UN General Assembly on Friday, September 27, 2019.

Dr. Harris continued, “In every area of human endeavour, Taiwan is an inspiration of success. In health, they are among the best; in aviation; in energy and alternative energy…they have developed global competencies that are well recognized. In security, one of their firms VIVOTEC, with which we have a relationship, is the fifth largest supplier of security gadgets and accessories worldwide. There are several other companies of that standing which are recognized as international players par excellence. Taiwan then has become a country of high competitiveness.”

The Governments of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) formally established diplomatic relations in 1983 and, according to Prime Minister Harris, Taiwan “has counted in the past and can continue to count on St. Kitts and Nevis for the strongest advocacy and support to assist it in [attaining] membership to the United Nations (UN) and all international organizations of note. It has much resources, much experience, much talent and much expertise that the entire world can benefit from.”

In his contribution to the debate at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Harris again lobbied for Taiwan’s recognition by the august body. He noted then that, “Our experience over the last 36 years is that the Republic of China (Taiwan) offers true friendship and solidarity to its allies and is prepared to assist the rest of the global community.”