St. Kitts-Nevis: Dr. Timothy Harris-Led Team Unity Government Unmatched In Performance

// // //

//

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The outstanding record of performance and deliverance by the historic Team Unity administration in its first term is unmatched by any other government in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris reminded citizens and residents of this on Tuesday (March 03) evening when he addressed the packed hall of the St. Johnston Community Center in West Basseterre where the Team Unity administration hosted its third “Discussion for a Stronger, Safer Future” town hall meeting.

“The future of St. Kitts and Nevis will be bright under Team Unity,” said Prime Minister Harris, adding that, “No government in our history, and I dare say no government in the world, has delivered in one term what this Team Unity Government has done.”

The prime minister pointed to the fact that the Team Unity administration was able to pay off the $117 million debt left by the former administration led by Dr. Denzil Douglas, while at the same time deliver on numerous campaign promises to the people and introduce new policies and programmes that have benefited thousands.

These include the long awaited payout to more than two thousand former sugar workers; the refurbishment of the island main road; addressing the risks that existed at the Old Road Bay Road and assisting more than four thousand households that were affected by the passage of hurricanes in 2017.

“Look what happened with the thousands of people who never dreamed that after a hurricane a government would come to their assistance…but look what we have done, from roofs to windows, we have changed the lives of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis for the better. Look what we have done for the former sugar workers—two thousand plus have received something in their pockets,” Dr. Harris said.

In addition, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has the best standing among the independent states of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) in terms of debt-to-GDP ratio.

Under the astute guidance of Prime Minister Harris, who is the country’s Minister of Finance, St. Kitts and Nevis achieved the 60 percent debt-to-GDP ratio milestone more than 12 years ahead of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union’s target date of 2030.