Spence Finlayson creates Mastermind Group

NASSAU, Bahamas – Veteran Bahamian International Motivational Speaker & Corporate Trainer Spence Finlayson recently created a Mastermind group called Master Motivator Mastermind Group.

He said that concept of a Mastermind group was formally introduced by Napoleon Hill in his classic book, Think & Grow Rich.

He described the Mastermind principle as ‘the coordination of knowledge and effort between two or more people who work towards a definite purpose in a spirit of harmony. No two minds ever came together without thereby creating a third, invisible tangible force, which may be likened to a third mind also known as the Mastermind.

The Mastermind concept was inspired by Hill’s many conversations with the highly successful businessman Andrew Carnegie, who attributed his entire fortune and success to his Mastermind group.

Finlayson said his Master Motivator Mastermind Group will run initially for 6 months and participants must attend 80 % of the meetings and the investment to be a part of this select group is only $149 per month.

He went on to say that his group will assist persons with achieving their personal and professional goals and objectives.

Meetings will be held at The Speakers Academy on Prince Charles from 7 pm to 8:30 pm twice per month. Only one person from each industry will be allowed to participate.

U.S. Motivational Speaker Jim Rohn said “You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with. “ The people who you spend time with shape who you are. They determine what conversations dominate your attention.

Registration is ongoing now for persons wanting to become a part of Master Motivator Mastermind Group by emailing: phoenixinstitute@gmail.com