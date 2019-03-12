South Florida Receives Free Opioid Action Trainings to Combat Epidemic

SOUTH FLORIDA – In response to the growing opioid epidemic that spans the continental United States, Here’s Help, Inc. with funds provided by DCF through South Florida Behavioral Health Network, has funded Community Leadership Consulting, LLC (CLC) to provide free training to those concerned with the opiate epidemic and providers of substance use/mental health treatment.

The Opioid Action Training Series (OATS) began in January and has been well received in Broward and Dade Counties with a total of 60 individuals trained over the past two months.

Opioid Action Training Schedule

For March, The Pros & Cons of Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) and Creating Effective Treatment are scheduled for:

Broward County – Wednesday, March 13th 9:30am – 2:00pm – Mental Health America of Southeast Florida, 7145 West Oakland Park Blvd. Sunrise, FL. 33313

Miami-Dade County – Tuesday, March 19th, 9:30am – 2pm – Atlantis University, 1011 Sunnybrook Road, Miami, 33136.

Lunch, complimentary parking and CEUs are included with registration.

Opioid Action Training Topics

Training topics include but are not limited to understanding substance use disorders, FDA-approved medications for treating opioid use disorder; and facilitating behavior change amongst individuals with substance use disorders.

Courses can be customized for organizational/group needs and agencies, organizations and groups are welcomed to contact Community Leadership Consulting to make arrangements.

Registration is open to all who want to learn about substance use disorders, and priority will be given to staff of public providers that are part of the Managing Entity care delivery network.