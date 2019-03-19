South Florida Community Rallying to Help On Call Mechanics Lowell Gelin

by Yvette N.Harris

DAVIE – Lowell Gelin, Owner of On Call Mechanics, had a small fire in his shop a few days ago. Unfortunately, he was left with third-degree burns on his feet and won’t be able to work for a while.

For those who have taken their car to him to have it serviced, know how passionate he is about fixing cars and making sure people have vehicles that are safe and in good working condition. He will need some support over the next few months since he will be unable to work.

I hope that you will open your hearts to give even if you may not know or be familiar with his work. We never know when we might be faced with needing help from people we know or don’t know.

A little about Lowell Gelin

Lowell is a dynamic leader who is shaping our community in ways that have made South Florida a better place, both to live and do business.

His professionalism and expertise combined with his investment in the success of the youth of South Florida have made him a well-respected businessman and role model. He is the CEO and Automotive Diagnostician of On Call Mechanics, located in Davie, Florida.

Lowell created On Call Mechanics to provide a mobile auto repair service that would accommodate individuals with limited time to service their vehicles. He quickly gained a reputation for providing a high level of quality service and has been able to change some of the negative opinions most people feel about mechanics.

Known for his charismatic personality, deeply rooted work ethic and knowledge of cars and how they work, Mr. Gelin is also committed to premier service and developing the young people in his community. He truly embodies a renaissance man whose talent is creating a blueprint for a new generation of young people interested in mechanics.

He was nominated and selected for the Legacy Magazine 40 Under 40 Black Leaders of Tomorrow 2014 Award. Mr. Gelin has always been active in the South Florida community, especially when it comes to working with young adults.

He mentors incarcerated youth along with Monalisa Weber, creator of Probation Station weekly. He was a Key Note Speaker at Miami Dade College for the Youth Economic Development Conference hosted by Urgent Inc.

Lowell plays a significant role in influencing and motivating high school students entering into college to help them discover what their passion is and turn it into a career.

Since he started On Call Mechanics in 2008, Mr. Gelin has employed and trained several young people who express a desire to get experience in the mechanic and automotive industry.

Click here if you would like to donate to their go fund page.