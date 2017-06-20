The Somerset on Grace Bay Announces New General Manager

The Somerset on Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos, Appoints Kevin Reeder as General Manager

GRACE BAY, Turks and Caicos – The Somerset on Grace Bay, a five-star luxury resort on one of the world’s best beaches is pleased to welcome new general manager Kevin Reeder.

Reeder was appointed by the Board of Directors and will oversee all areas of operations at the 53 villa and suite resort. He is a life-long hospitality professional by both education and career having earned both his master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration and worked in the industry for 24 years. Reeder brings executive management experience in resort, special events, salon, spa and winery operations.

“I’m privileged to be joining the outstanding team of The Somerset on Grace Bay and to becoming a part of the warm, welcoming Turks & Caicos community,” comments Kevin Reeder, incoming general manager at The Somerset on Grace Bay. “It is an honor to be affiliated with one of the world’s finest luxury resorts, and I look forward to working with The Somerset’s staff in providing the resort’s distinguished guests with a memorable vacation experience.”

Reeder has a long history of serving on boards that are close to his heart including his current work with Finger Lakes United Cerebral Palsy and Happiness House. He is also the chair of the professional development committee of the Hotel School Graduate Students Organization for Cornell University. Reeder and his wife, Ellen, who also works in hospitality management, look forward to being active contributors in the Turks & Caicos community.