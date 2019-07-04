Soca Gold 2019 Debuts at Number 1 on Billboard Reggae Chart

NEW YORK – VP Records is proud to announce that Soca Gold 2019, released Friday June 22nd has debuted at number one on the Billboard Reggae Chart!

The compilation features best soca songs of the season, including work from international artists that represent the best of the Caribbean (Trinidad, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Grenada and more).

Some of the songs featured in this years compilation include exclusives “Come Inside” by Sean Caruth and “Sweet Woman” by Tony Prescott as well as carnival favorites “Issa Snack” by Nessa Preppy, “Savannah Grass” by Kes and many more.

The two-disc CD set includes 17 tracks on Disc 1 and a Soca Gold 2019 Mega-Mix by Team Soca- DJ Spice on Disc 2.

The compilation’s iconic album art, featuring tropical motifs and vibrant mesmerizing hues, have become a hallmark of Soca culture and the muses that inspire it.

While capturing the narrative of Caribbean people through Soca music and stunning imagery, VP’s Soca Gold continues to influence & curate the sounds of soca-reggae.

When asked to develop a concept for Soca Gold 2019, Senior Creative Director Stephanie Chin – granddaughter to VP’s co-founder and reggae pioneer, Patricia Chin – had only one word in mind: “Women”.

“I wanted to channel the beautiful legacy of soca music, which is meant to celebrate and embrace the Caribbean woman. The art for Soca Gold 2019 is a visual companion to the stories being shared through soca on the album,” said Stephanie Chin. “Everyone immediately thinks ‘sexy women in gorgeous carnival costumes’ when they hear “soca”, but it is so much more. Caribbean women contribute to the global art community in so many ways; we needed a team of women who not only saw that vision but also added to it.”

The cover features models, Altea Kelly and Nzingha Jones shot through the dreamy lens of photographer Adrienne Raquel, edgy graphics by designer Rebecca Lovinsquy, and 90’s inspired neon sunglasses handmade by rising fashion designer, Mona Thomas.

Paired with Janie Richard’s sultry makeup artistry and captured on film by videographer Annie Bercy, the shoot was breathtakingly editorial, accented with a seductive, futuristic haze.

Alongside assistant creative director Christina Chin and production assistant Yuko Nakamara, Soca Gold 2019 was styled, shot, arranged, designed, accessorized and assisted entirely by women.