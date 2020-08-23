Small Island States and Coastal Communities (SIDS): A New Lease on Life – Basil Springer

“And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” – 1 Corinthians 13:13

This was the week that was!

The week culminated with a most impressive state funeral – in honor of former Barbados Prime Minister Professor the Right Honorable Owen S. Arthur. May he rest in peace!

Small Island States and Coastal Communities (SIDS), before COVID-19, were faced with many sustainable development challenges. This globally raging pandemic has exacerbated this situation. Traditional global patterns of trade and economic growth have been impacted and, in the absence of a vaccine, there is no end in sight.

Countries around the world have opened their borders, in the hope of restoring trade, only to witness subsequent waves of spread of the disease which threaten human lives. The borders must then be closed again.

When national strategies to stem the spread of the virus begin to have a positive effect we must be prepared to act.

Over the past week, I have had several experiences of faith, hope and love which, collectively, are an epiphany for small states development.

The appointment of a Caribbean-American and female Democratic 2020 United States vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris could spell good news for the region. The Caribbean and many nations across the world are hoping that, if elected, she will make a stellar contribution to good governance and help to restore policies which are fair to small states and emerging countries such as ours.

The Board of the World Bank has approved Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Minister Mesdames Azucena Arbeleche of Uruguay to serve as Chair of the joint World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund Development Committee. An opportunity presents itself here for innovative global financial solutions which could benefit emerging economies.

Marketplace Excellence Corporation (MPE), a U.S.-based, Caribbean-led global public relations and marketing firm, has been reviewing its 2020 performance as it elevates its communications efforts over the next few months.

MPE will leverage its communications and marketing expertise and take special interest in injecting new life into new and existing organizations, building on its momentum through global networks and possibly through its South-South dialogue initiatives among United World College alumni from emerging nations.

The company recently launched its new communications service “MPE Caribbean Report” – and enhanced service delivery products and services are imminent.

Several teams with which I have been associated throughout the decades have designed and tested several disruptive innovative enterprise development solutions. These solutions need public sector policy support, including government incentives to mobilize private sector funds in the national interest, to create a new wave of sustainable economic growth.

There is an opportunity to convert the plethora of lip service into meaningful implementation programs to stimulate small states efficiency and economic growth.

Rotary International has shown how – with 1.2 million Rotarian businessperson volunteers – good leadership and management experience can mobilize human and financial resources to eradicate polio from this Earth.

I took the opportunity at a meeting of our Rotary club in Trinidad last week to suggest how we could sow the seed to secure the future of SIDS through enterprise development. We start with one club, scale it up to other clubs in Trinidad and Tobago, and then to clubs in our Rotary District in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, and then across the world we go. The implementation of such an initiative is not restricted to the Rotary fraternity.

Have a blessed week everyone, and let’s embrace today’s changing environment even as we endure difficult economic times and a public health crisis.

Rest assured that faith, hope and the greatest of these – love – will see us through.