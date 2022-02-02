Six exciting South Florida and Miami companies to watch out for in 2022

Running and maintaining a successful company is never easy, but Miami has proven to be one of the best places to grow a business. The Atlantic coast gem offers year-round sun, a great selection of leisure activities and a booming economy. The area is home to many tourist, healthcare and fintech organizations, but no one industry dominates the landscape. It’s a diverse location and an international hub, with huge potential for investors searching for a new opportunity. Here’s a more detailed look at the companies to watch out for in 2022.

Deepblocks

The potential of AI seems to be limitless and Deepblocks offers a tool that harnesses some of that power. Their technology allows real estate developers to pinpoint parcels of real property and plan their projects accordingly. Using the company’s software, it is possible to visualize a building, then work out what the construction costs might be based on the latest data. Developers can quickly scan large areas of land to look for locations that could be used for construction and save themselves huge amounts of money in the process. Once the proposals are in place, Deepblocks has a customizable PDF presentation feature which means any updates to the data are automatically incorporated.

Reef Kitchen

Miami is an exceptionally popular destination with tourists who come to visit throughout the year. That’s why businesses that specialize in hospitality do so well on these golden shores.

From nightclubs to bars, cruise ships and restaurants, business is booming. One of the most interesting eateries to look out for in 2022 is the Reef Kitchen, a company that offers room service for apartments, hotels and breweries that don’t run a kitchen in-house. The tech they offer takes the strain out of providing food and drink for clients, it also benefits both the business and the kitchen they work with.

Lula

Another firm that makes up part of Miami’s thriving tech industry, Lula is essentially an insurance platform. This peer-to-peer service is designed for people who are hoping to rent a car and companies who would like to rent out cars they own. It works to smooth the process by managing the insurance side of things. Lula allows car-sharing platforms, rental companies and more to establish and manage a reliable insurance scheme. By using Lula, businesses hand over a huge part of their workload – this includes overseeing policies, dealing with claims and detecting scams. Lula software can even assess new drivers, to ensure that they are eligible for cover. The idea is to cut a rental company’s costs, save them time and minimize their exposure to fraud.

SelfDecode

SelfDecode uses a person’s DNA and lab test results to create a tailor-made package of healthcare recommendations. It might sound like science fiction, but SelfDecode has worked hard to make a highly complex idea accessible to all. Along with suggestions on how customers can improve their lifestyle, there are wellness reports which consider any environmental factors that people share. According to SelfDecode, it’s very difficult to make the right decisions on health with incomplete data. They advise customers to avoid continually tackling individual problems and instead take a step back to see the bigger picture. Once they have a person’s DNA sample, the genetic variations are analyzed to build a full wellness report. Deep Learning, Hyperdimensional Computing and cutting-edge AI are brought together to identify highly individual risk factors and suggest ways in which these could be counteracted.

Boatsetter

Miami has a wealth of incredible boating experiences to offer, from the bohemian Coconut Grove to the secluded Elliot Key. Many of these incredible locations can only be reached by water, but not everyone has their own boat or the confidence to navigate these busy waters alone. That’s where Boatsetter comes in. They deliver a full package which includes boat hire, a captain to act as a guide and insurance, so tourists feel completely secure in their booking. It’s not all about sightseeing, however, as this ambitious company has recently started to offer fishing boat charters and yacht rentals for a more luxurious experience.

Caribu

When families are separated, the internet has many ways of bringing them together in the virtual world. Caribu has been working hard to streamline how we stay in touch with loved ones and interact with them from far away. Aimed principally at connecting grandparents, parents and children, the software helps to make these regular calls a more fun experience. In a few clicks, family members can be invited to a session which could include reading stories, playing games and completing activity sheets together. There are plenty of features to explore and to help users get the most out of the software, Caribu has created a series of YouTube videos.