Sigma Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Host 80th-Anniversary Gala in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS – The Sigma Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated is hosting its 80th-anniversary gala on Saturday, March 16, at the Omega Activity Center in Miami Gardens.

Sigma Alpha was charted on March 13, 1939.

Throughout its existence, the chapter has organized projects and programs that have helped locals in Miami. These items include the Talent Hunt program that has supported teenagers’ musical gifts, A forum on Domestic Violence, An annual Turkey Drive and most recently a symposium on interactions between police officers and black teenagers.

The 80th-anniversary gala will honor members who have been a part of the chapter for over 50 years.

The event will have city officials from Miami Gardens present along with the 1st Vice Grand Basileus of the fraternity, Ricky L. Lewis.

The gala will be from 7 pm to 11 pm at the Omega Activity Center, 15600 NW 42nd Ave, Opa-Locka, FL 33054. Admission is $100 and the attire is formal.