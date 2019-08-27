Saint Lucia Given “All-Clear” After Tropical Storm Dorian

Castries – Tropical Storm Dorian has now passed, and Saint Lucia has been given the ALL-CLEAR by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

To this hour, our hotel partners as reported on by the St. Lucia Hotel & Tourism Association (SLHTA) have fared well with no damages to plant and property. All guests are properly cared for and are safe within their respective resorts.

The airports have resumed normal operations with arriving and departing flights.

The road network has been deemed safe to traverse by officials at the Ministry of Infrastructure. The Electricity grid remains intact and there are no reports of interruptions to the water supply.

While rare weather events can happen, Saint Lucia is a resilient island nation and our top priority is to ensure that we return to normalcy in rapid time.

We will continue to keep all our partners abreast of developments as they unfold.