Roots Singer Bugle Eager to Perform at Culture Fest in Lauderhill

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – It has been nearly one year since Bugle performed outside of Jamaica, which makes the roots singer even more eager to be at Culture Fest in Lauderhill on August 12.

Promoted by Reggae Date Night, the show takes place at Lallo’s and features a strong cast led by Etana, Fantan Mojah, Lutan Fyah, Natural Black, I Noah and Ras Fraser Jr.

Bugle did not disclose reason(s) for him being off the overseas radar, but told South Florida Caribbean News that he is “up an’ running an’ looking forward to hitting the road again.”

He does so with a handful of new songs including Live and We Know Who They Are, a collaboration with Spragga Benz. Bugle says after 16 years of making music, he is still hungry for chart success.

“At di end of di day, it’s di people who make it a hit song. If they hear it every day, it has di potential to be a hit song,” said the Rastafarian artist, who is from lush Portland parish in eastern Jamaica.

Songs like Anonited, Rasta Party, Nuh Compatible, Pearly Gates and Rise Again have made Bugle one of contemporary reggae’s most consistent hitmakers. Fantan Mojah and Lutan Fyah, who are among his contemporaries, will also be performing in South Florida for the first in a long time.

Culture Fest is the brainchild of Etana, the neo-roots singer who was born in Jamaica and raised in South Florida. She has said with the flood of dancehall-type events, it is important to stage shows with a strong roots flavor.

 

 

