Riding the Wave: O’Neil M. Brown’s Impact on Jamaica’s BPO Industry

by Lyndon Taylor

KINGSTON, Jamaica – O’Neil M. Brown’s journey through Jamaica’s burgeoning BPO industry is a testament to resilience and vision. Since starting his career in 2004, he has navigated the challenges of a rapidly evolving sector for two decades, demonstrating a unique blend of leadership and innovation.

A graduate of Excelsior Community College (EXED), which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, Mr. Brown was recently promoted to Site Director at IBEX.

Brown remains committed to the BPO industry and is determined to not only shape the future of the company, but also setting a new standard for excellence within the industry, thereby creating waves that resonate far beyond Jamaica’s shores.

O’Neil’s path began at EXED, where he immersed himself in the vibrant world of hospitality and tourism. “My time at Excelsior was transformative,” he recalls. “It laid the foundation for my career and taught me the importance of service and leadership.” His professors inspired him, instilling not just knowledge but also a passion for the industry.

O’Neil quickly became known for his enthusiasm and commitment, participating in various projects that allowed him to apply his learning in real-world scenarios.

O’Neil M. Brown’s Career Journey

Upon graduating, O’Neil landed a job with South Seas Resort on Captiva Island in Fort Myers, Florida where he worked as a Recreation Coordinator/Banqueting for a year before returning home in Summer 2004, the year he entered the BPO industry.

He recalls traversing through Naggo Head, Portmore and seeing a big building with an “E” suspended in mid-air (it was E-Services Group International). O’Neil saw people coming from inside the building well-attired and thought “I must get a job inside this building”. He pointed out that once he got inside, and following three long robust interviews, “I found my home”. The common notion that you can’t make it within this industry was enough fuel for this determined and focused young man.

While many view this industry through a lens of skepticism, O’Neil saw an opportunity. “People often focus on the negatives,” he explains. “But I’ve experienced the potential for growth and innovation firsthand. The BPO sector has been a catalyst for my development, allowing me to grow professionally and personally,” Brown notes.

Over the next two decades, O’Neil steadily climbed the ranks within the industry. From November 2004 to February 2010, he served as Contact Centre Professional, Subject Matter Expert, Workforce Analyst, Workforce Supervisor at E-Services Group International.

After that stint he was recruited by Global Gateway Solutions as Workforce Manager, Operations Manager, Senior Operations Manager and in September 2012 as Workforce Manager/Senior Manager at FullGram Solutions Ltd. Among his other roles: Customer Service Manager at Laparkan Air & Ocean Shipping, International Division as well as Head of Operations at Worldwide BPO and prior to his promotion, Senior Operations Manager – Associate Director of Operations, IBEX.

Team Leadership

His ability to lead diverse teams and drive operational excellence caught the attention of industry leaders. Recently, he was promoted to Site Director at IBEX, where he oversees operations, ensuring quality service delivery and fostering a culture of collaboration.

“I owe much of my success to the education and values I gained at Excelsior,” O’Neil states. “The college taught me how to think critically and adapt in a rapidly changing environment.” His achievements have not only brought him personal success but also highlighted the impact of EXED’s alumni in various sectors.

O’Neil’s story is proof of the possibilities that education can unlock. Despite facing challenges in a field often criticized for its working conditions, he has remained steadfast, advocating for a positive work culture and championing the potential of the BPO industry. “It’s not just about answering calls or processing transactions; it’s about creating opportunities and making a difference in people’s lives,” he asserts.

According to O’Neil, his two-decade journey has been an exciting and eventful one – spanning across the island with some international trips sprinkled in. “It is like Michael Jordan to Basketball, or Pele to Brazil; put in all the hard work in the beginning and reap the rewards later on,” Brown states.

Jamaica’s BPO Industry Growth

O’Neil reflects on his progress from when he started in the industry as an Agent back in 2004, moving to IBEX as Senior Operations Manager, and now Site Director for the #1 BPO firm on the island with 5 locations and many others across the world.

“I have been in almost every department within the industry, which makes it fun (the I.T Team, Engagement, etc.). My leader gives me that hands-on training, and I grab every opportunity thrown at me, like a rookie player getting a debut against the Senior Team”.

As Excelsior Community College celebrates its milestone anniversary, O’Neil M. Brown exemplifies the institution’s mission to empower students to succeed. His journey from a dedicated student to a respected leader in the BPO industry underscores the lasting impact of an EXED education. With his unwavering commitment to excellence and community, O’Neil continues to inspire future generations, proving that the lessons learned within the walls of Excelsior extend far beyond graduation day.

Career Advice

So what advice does O’Neil have for persons who are unsure about working in the BPO industry?

“The ball is in your court; just like anything else, the start may be challenging as you find your own formula to see what works for you, as the industry has so many opportunities, in areas such as I.T, Compliance, Operations, Engagement etc. Once you learn the art of each role, you will be very successful; just work hard in your role at each stage, and everything else will come naturally with balance and active listening,” Brown emphasizes.

O’Neil, who has some 6,000 people banking on him each day, says that while he may not be motivated every day, he remains consistent. “I work outside of the paradigm of the norm without breaking any rules, which makes my talent, skill, and craft unique, regardless of anything. One thing with me, I will remain consistent regardless.”