Rep. Shevrin Jones’ Statement on Violence Following Peaceful March in Fort Lauderdale

Broward County – Representative Shevrin Jones issued the following statement regarding the violence that occurred after today’s peaceful march.

“After a peaceful march where we honored the life of George Floyd, Tony McDade, and Breonna Taylor. Needless violence erupted between police and attendees nearly two hours after we ended, this is exactly what we were there to speak out against. Initial reports and video footage are both disturbing, I urge everyone to go home and depart in the spirit that the peaceful protest ended in.”