Reggae Sumfest Boss Joe Bogdanovich endorses Reggae artist Wesrok

Wesrok and Josef Bogdanovich

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – On CVM at Sunrise with Yendi Phillips, Josef Bogdanovich the owner of Reggae Sumfest openly acknowledged that he was looking forward to Wesrok’s performance on Saturday night Reggae Sumfest 2024.

After hearing that declaration from Bogdanovich, Wesrok went on to deliver an exciting set of his country music and reggae blend.

Dressed in a full black and gold outfit with a cowboy hat and flanked by hisbackup singers, he belted out some of his local Jamaican hits like “Born as a Winner” and “Perfectly Imperfect”.

Wesrok can be seen again performing on Capleton’s show St. Mary Mi Come From on August 5th in St Mary. He is also promoting his new single with the American Band, Big Mountain.

 

