KINGSTON, Jamaica – Reggae star Richie Spice celebrates his birthday today! The icon, born September 8th is celebrating from his home in Jamaica, while fans take to social media to say ‘Happy Birthday’ while including heartfelt messages offering thanks not only for his music, but for his consistent positive messages of unity and togetherness.

Born in St. Andrew, Richie’s path on the journey of music began at a young age with a commitment to making uplifting music. That commitment has allowed the star to work with some of the best musicians and producers in the business while creating music that fans include in their life-soundtrack some 15 years after release.

To date, Richie has released nine studio albums, six of which were released with VP Records. Those titles are Spice in Your Life (2006), In The Streets to Africa (2007), Gideon Boot (2008), Book of Job (2011) and Together We Stand (2020). Of these projects Richie says “it was a joy to create, and my mission has always been to let fans know I am unwavering in my music and love for them. It is always about unity and togetherness.”

Reflecting on Richie’s year so far, one cannot help but smile.

In April, 2020 Richie released the single and music video for “Valley of Jehoshaphat (Red Hot)” to critical acclaim.

In May, Richie alongside Bobby Konders released the Red Hot Mixtape and his song “Together We Stand” was chosen as the theme song for Jamaica Together We Stand – a fundraiser which assisted the Jamaican government in raising funds for personal protective equipment for front line workers.

The Reggae star and icon closed the month of May by teaming with Irie Jam for the virtual Census 2020 concert series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbcafBI99G0).

June 2020 Richie released his 9th studio album Together We Stand. Not only was the title song from the album timely, it enjoyed considerable radio support from countries in Africa, to countries in Europe to the U.K., Canada, and the U.S. Demand for Richie’s recording was such that it was released on vinyl as well as compact disc.

August 2020, Richie’s song “Valley of Jehoshaphat (Red Hot)” was included with several notable singles on Reggae Gold 2020. The 19-track compilation disc features some of the best songs released for the year. Also included is an exclusive performance available here at 3pm EST!

Adding fuel to Richie’s birthday month is a collaboration with Chronixx on the track “Unity We Need.” Fans can enjoy the lyric video for this song on YouTube

Please join VP Records as they wish Richie Spice richest blessings on his Earthstrong. Tag the artist @1RichieSpice and @vprecords with your heartfelt birthday wishes!