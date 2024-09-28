NEGRIL, Jamaica – Jamila Souffrant, a prominent figure in personal finance and the creator of the popular Journey to Launch podcast, will participate in her inaugural half marathon at the 2024 Reggae Marathon in Negril, Jamaica.

Known for her work helping thousands achieve financial freedom, Souffrant’s participation in the marathon marks not only a personal fitness challenge but also a celebration of the one-year anniversary of her debut book, Your Journey to Financial Freedom: A Step-by-Step Guide to Achieving Wealth and Happiness. Released in December 2023, the book has become a guide for many seeking practical steps toward financial independence.

Souffrant is a 41-year-old Jamaican-American. She lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband and three children. She has become a well-known person in the financial independence movement. Her work has been featured in BuzzFeed, ESSENCE, CNBC, and Business Insider. Her Journey to Launch podcast has garnered over 4 million downloads. Now, she brings her determination and discipline to the event’s 13.1-mile course.

Reggae Marathon 2024 Race Options

The Reggae Marathon, a globally recognized event, attracts runners from over 25 countries annually. Held from December 6-8, 2024, the Reggae Marathon has grown in stature not only as a premier running event but as a cultural celebration. Best of all, blending Jamaican music and hospitality with world-class competition. The event has different race options. You can choose from a half marathon, a 10K, or a new 5K race. These options are for participants of all levels. The marathon race is only offered virtually.

Alfred ‘Frano’ Francis, the Race Director, expressed excitement about Souffrant’s participation, noting how her story of perseverance and empowerment aligns with Reggae Marathon’s ethos. “Jamila’s journey is one of resilience and growth, which is exactly what we are all about—pushing past limits to achieve personal goals.”

For Souffrant, the race also represents a homecoming. Born in Jamaica, she moved to the United States as a baby but maintains deep ties to her Jamaican roots. “Running in the Reggae Marathon is more than a race—it’s a celebration of my heritage and everything I’ve worked toward in my personal and professional life,” she said.

The Reggae Marathon offers a great mix of fitness, culture, and fun. Reggae music plays at every mile. A beach party celebrates the end of race day. This event attracts attention from around the world. It is one of the most unique races on the international running calendar.