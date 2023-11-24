Profile

Reggae Ambassador Stephen (Cat) Coore Receives Caribbean Heritage Luminary Award

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks presents Mr. Stephen (Cat) Coore with the with the Caribbean-American Heritage Luminary Award at the 30th Caribbean-American Heritage Awards

WASHINGTON, DC – Co-founder of Jamaica’s legendary Third World Band, now celebrating 50 years, Mr. Stephen (Cat) Coore, was among eleven members of the Caribbean Diaspora to be recognized last Friday by the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) for outstanding achievement in various fields.

Cat Coore, The Reggae Ambassador was presented with the Caribbean-American Heritage Luminary Award by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks at the 30th Caribbean-American Heritage Awards held at the JW Marriott Hotel in Washington DC, on November 18, 2023.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks presents Mr. Stephen (Cat) Coore with the with the Caribbean-American Heritage Luminary Award at the 30th Caribbean-American Heritage Awards. At Right is President of the Institute of Caribbean Studies, Dr. Claire Nelson. Photo Credit: Derrick Scott

In presenting the award, she said Cat Coore as part of Third World,  has been thrilling the hearts of Jamaicans the world over for fifty years, and not only in song, but he truly is the Reggae Ambassador.

“Reggae music is one of Jamaica’s biggest exports, and Third World, is one of its biggest exponents. I am pleased and proud tonight to present the Luminary Award to one of Jamaica’s musical ambassadors, Mr. Stephen “Cat” Coore,” Ambassador Marks declared.

Reggae Ambassador Stephen (Cat) Coore Receives Caribbean Heritage Luminary Award
Reggae Ambassador, Stephen (Cat) Coore plays the Cello, giving a commanding performance in his rendition of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song”. (PHOTO Derrick Scott)

30th Annual Caribbean Award Ceremony

She used the occasion to congratulate the Institute of Caribbean Studies on its 30th Annual Caribbean Award, noting that since its inception in 1993, ICS has constantly served as a  pillar of support for the Caribbean-American community.

“Through its dedication and hard work, the ICS has brought significant attention to the rich contributions of Caribbean heritage and culture in American society and history. It is in this regard that I commend the ICS for this initiative. “

“I am of the firm view that it is imperative that we give recognition to and celebrate the invaluable contributions of Caribbean nationals to their adopted homeland here in the United States. I am, therefore, particularly pleased that three Jamaicans have been honoured at this year’s ceremony for their dedication to their respective fields of endeavour and contributions to the rich mosaic of American culture.”

She took the opportunity to recognize Michael Blake for his Outstanding Public Service Award. Plus, Jacky Wright who copped the Trailblazer Award.

Founder of ICS Dr. Claire Nelson said the vision of the Institute is dedicated to education, advocacy and action on issues that impact the holistic wellbeing of Caribbean Americans.

She said the vision was for the development of a prosperous, sustainable Society, while the goal was to provide its partners and stakeholders with solutions that will enable theory sustainability, prosperity in the ever-changing marketplace.

 

30th Caribbean-American Heritage Awards Honorees

  • Barbadian – Leah Marville who received the Vanguard Award;
  • Guyanese-  Richie Etwaru, who got the excellence in Science and Technology Award;
  • Haitian – Cleve Mesidor, who received the outstanding entrepreneur Award;
  • Trinidad and Tobago’s – Lincoln Phillips who received the Marcus Garvey Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Sports;
  • St. Vincent and The Grenadines’ – Stuart Archibald who received the outstanding Contribution to Corporate America Award
  • Team Antigua Island Girls who received the Forerunner Award: They are Christal Clashing, Kevinia Francis, and Samara Ammanuel

 

