Rediscover Jamaica Campaign Aimed To Help Jamaican Residents Feel Good Again

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Tourism is the lifeblood of Jamaica and as the island reopens using a phased approach to ensure the safety of everyone a safe and phased, the Jamaica Tourist Board has launched the Rediscover Jamaica program to encourage Jamaicans to taste, see, feel and enjoy the country’s tourism product.

Renewing and upgrading the tourism process for Jamaicans, so they may safely enjoy the island with their friends and family is a priority at this time. The rush of adventure, the beauty of nature, pristine horizons, or simply the relaxation of the beach are experiences Jamaicans will enjoy on their staycation.

“Travelers from around the world come to our island for a complete vacation experience and we are lucky to call it home,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “We are excited to welcome our residents with the assurance that their vacation in Jamaica will be full of unforgettable moments. With the Emancipation and Independence holidays just a few weeks away, this is an excellent time for Jamaicans to experience and rediscover the beauty and rhythm of home.”

The Rediscover Jamaica campaign aims to generate interest in and use of the tourism facilities available on the island, including accommodations, attractions, transportation and shopping. The campaign will feature a strong public relations and social media component coupled with tourism partners showcasing their offerings.

For more information on Rediscover Jamaica and for vacation planning ideas CLICK HERE. Follow the social conversation with hashtags: #FeelGoodAgain and #RediscoverJamaica.