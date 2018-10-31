Rebuild T&T Flood Relief Fund Established in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – T&T Catholics of S.W. Miami have been engaged in providing relief on two fronts after Trinidad suffered terribly devastating floods as a result of heavy continuous rain during the period October 17 to 20.

Soliciting Monetary Donations

A GoFundMe page, Rebuild T&T, has been established to give much needed funds to religious communities and ordinary citizens who are desperately trying to rebuild their lives. Click here for the Rebuild T&T GoFundMe page. Any monetary donation is welcome.

Collecting and Shipping Supplies

T&T Catholics S.W. Miami is working with the Foundation With Loving Hearts, located in Broward County. With Loving Hearts is run by Patricia and Miguel Basanta.

The donations they receive are sent to The Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life in Trinidad and Tobago (F.E.E.L) for redistribution to the flood victims.

F.E.E.L. is located at Warehouse 22 Unit 2208, Fernandes Industrial Centre, Eastern Main Road, Laventille, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of F.E.E.L. is Elena Villafana Sylvester.

Needed items include:

Household items………..refrigerators, washers, dryers,, stoves, microwaves, furniture, small appliances such as blenders, crock pots, rice cookers, electric kettles and clocks.

Kitchen utensils….pots and pans, plastic ware, chopping boards, cutlery, crockery, can openers

Linens…….sheets, pillow cases, blankets, pillows, table cloths, towels, dish towels.

Paper goods….toilet paper, paper towels.

Personal Hygiene items…Feminine napkins, deodorant, skin lotions and creams, toothpaste, tooth brushes, baby lotion, adult wipes, baby diapers.

Medication….. Adult and Children’s pain and flu medication

Clothing…..new or clean used garments that are free from tears and stains.

Method of delivery……Donors are advised to pack boxes or suitcases with related items and label them. Labeling is a Customs requirement. Please be advised that they do not have the man power to sort items, repack and label them.

Delivery of Donated Items….Drop off/ pick up points

(1) With Loving Hearts

674 N.W. 48th Ave, Plantation FL 33317

Date: Saturday, Nov 3, 2018 and Sunday, Nov 4, 2018

Time : Please call 954-245-6936

(2) T&T Catholics S.W. Miami

11105 S.W. 165th Terrace, Miami FL 33157

Date: Saturday, Nov 3, 2018

Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please call 305-505-5573