Could Race For Florida Governor be Headed For Recount?

Gillum for Governor Campaign on Counting Every Vote

TALLAHASSEE – Today, Gillum for Governor communications director Johanna Cervone made the following statement on the tightening result in the Florida governor’s race:

“On Tuesday night, the Gillum for Governor campaign operated with the best information available about the number of outstanding ballots left to count. Since that time, it has become clear there are many more uncounted ballots than was originally reported. Our campaign, along with our attorney Barry Richard, is monitoring the situation closely and is ready for any outcome, including a state-mandated recount. Mayor Gillum started his campaign for the people, and we are committed to ensuring every single vote in Florida is counted.”