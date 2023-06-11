Protect Your Parcels: How to Prevent Package Theft

In 2022, around 260 million of all delivered packages in the US fell victim to an opportunist thief, according to data from a SafeWise report. The previous year, the number of stolen parcels hit the 210 million mark. Moreover, the large number of stolen packages caused an estimated $19.5 billion in yearly losses in 2022, according to the same report. According to US postal inspector Ivan Ramirez, porch pirating is considered a “smash and grab” act or a “crime of opportunity”.

Top Tips to Prevent Package Theft

With the rising numbers of theft partially triggered by the boost in online shopping which now represents close to 15% of all retail sales, the risk of package theft has become a growing concern amongst residents in South Florida. Knowing what to do to prevent porch pirates from striking is, therefore, a must. Among the options that can be implemented are the installation of CCTV systems with smart video doorbells and the usage of smart locks. It’s also important to be more cautious when unloading gifts. All of these measures, used together, can considerably improve the security of delivery products. In this article, we will look at the top tips that should consider the next time you order something online.

Sign Up For Delivery Notifications in Real Time

Whenever possible, make sure that you opt-in to receive email and/or text messages with the exact date and time when your package is expected to arrive, as well as the actual time of delivery which is subject to change for various reasons. All major delivery services including FedEx, UPS, and the US Postal Service allow their users to sign up for this type of notification. Amazon also usually sends out these notifications automatically, which should give you more control over your deliveries. Remember to frequently check your email or text messages and make sure that your notifications and alerts are turned on.

Act Quickly Upon Delivery Alerts

As soon as you read the alert letting you know that your delivery has arrived at your address, immediately fetch your parcel or call a friendly neighbor and ask them to retrieve it for you if you are not home. Letting your delivered packages sit outside for several hours or even days is almost like sending an open invitation to neighborhood thieves looking for their next victim.

Explore Delivery Alternatives

If you know you will not be home in time to pick up a freshly delivered package, schedule the delivery for a different day or have the parcel delivered to a different address such as your workplace or a nearby neighbor. It is also possible to pick up your package straight from a dedicated locker or store instead of opting to have it delivered to your doorstep. It is also possible to opt for this alternative once the shipment has been initiated.

Enhance Security with a 24-Hour CCTV System

You can install a high-quality wired or wireless CCTV system with interconnected cameras and computers that can only be accessed through the control center. All you need to do is talk to an affordable locksmith near you to determine what your requirements are. This should allow you to keep an eye on your porch or yard area where your items are generally delivered and maybe spot someone attempting to steal your parcels.

Gain Control with a Video Doorbell or Intercom

This should also help you gain better control over all the people entering your property, along with the exact timeline when a visit has taken place. The best smart video doorbell and intercom access control systems have keyless keypads. These enable delivery persons to enter the property via a previously-set code that will shortly expire. The code is only designated to work throughout the duration of the delivery process. The same systems will allow you to remotely watch the delivery procedure live for more peace of mind.

Increase Security with Smart Locks

Again, with the help of a reliable local residential locksmith, you could purchase a smart lock system and have it installed on your property for enhanced control over who enters and exits the property straight from a smartphone. Smart locks allow you to grant virtual and temporary keys to delivery persons and send out real-time notifications to your smartphone letting you know the parcel has arrived at the front door. These systems can also be programmed to allow guests to call the homeowner using the lock with the help of camera and microphone systems.

Safeguard Your Parcels and Enjoy Worry-Free Shopping

The potential of package theft has become a major concern for many of us in an age of increased internet shopping and package deliveries. Millions of shipments are stolen each year, resulting in billions of dollars in damages, according to disturbing figures. There are, however, effective methods you may take to preserve your packages and keep porch pirates at bay. By following these top tips, you can protect your parcels and enjoy worry-free online shopping, ensuring that your orders arrive safely and securely.