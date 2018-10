Nominations are Now Open for the 2019 African-American Achievers Awards

Nominations accepted through Nov. 30, 2018 Deerfield Beach – JM Family Enterprises, Southeast Toyota Distributors and JM Lexus are now accepting applications for the 27th annual African-American Achievers awards. The ceremony will recognize four inspirational African-Americans who set an example through community involvement and leadership in one of four categories: Arts & Culture; Business & […]