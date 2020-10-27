Ports of Call Resort – Turks and Caicos Completes Major Renovation

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos – Ports of Call Resort, located in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos has just completed a major hotel renovation.

The modern enhancements to the boutique property include brand new floor tiles throughout the halls, rooms, and suites, decorative wood corridor entrances and bathroom doors for all guest rooms, a major makeover to the pool and deck area as well as a more eco-friendly waste management system.

The resort is presently open and operating as normal with additional cleaning and physical distancing measures in place.

The decision to proceed with the work during these uncertain times not only enabled the resort to continue the employment of its entire workforce but also provided steady work for dozens of local contractors.

The Papkes, owners of the resort, believe the enhancements will assist with making a speedier recovery post-COVID. The owners also report that the rebuild of the adjoining Shops of Ports of Call is on schedule after extensive damage during a fire in May. All the tenants including three bars and restaurants, dive shop, car rental, spa as well as a number of clothing and gift shops should be fully opened by early December.

The Ports of Call Resort features studio rooms, one-bedroom suites as well as three-bedroom villas at great value. It’s located across the road from the renowned Grace Bay Beach and guests can enjoy all the amenities of larger more expensive resorts including its own staffed and equipped beach section, breakfast and WiFi.