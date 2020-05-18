PM Harris Sets Election Day In St. Kitts and Nevis for June 5, 2020

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – A confident Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has announced that the St. Kitts and Nevis electorate will head to the polls on Friday, June 05, to choose a Government to lead the Federation for the next five years.

In his well-received televised address to the nation today, Monday, May 18, Prime Minister Harris further revealed that the date for the nomination of candidates is Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

“His Excellency has further advised that Writs of Election will be issued for the Election of Members to serve in the National Assembly. The date for Nomination of Candidates will be Wednesday, 27th May, 2020, and those of you who are registered, will vote for the candidate of your choice on Election Day, Friday, 5th June, 2020,” the honourable prime minister stated.

Dr. Harris further advised that His Excellency the Governor General will today appoint Returning Officers in all eleven (11) constituencies in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis pursuant to the National Assembly Elections Act.

Prime Minister Harris added, “Election is important and will bring certainty to our Federation, enhance confidence in our country and preserve our democracy.”

As the St. Kitts and Nevis electorate gets ready to head to the polls on June 05, Prime Minister Harris reminded all that a safer and brighter future for the Federation “is possible with Team Unity and with your mandate we will deliver on this commitment of a stronger and safer future.”