Plans in High Gear for Tech Beach Retreat in Miami

MIAMI – Plans are in high gear for the staging of the highly anticipated Tech Beach Retreat (TBR) in Miami on October 25 that will be powered by Google, the largest search engine in the world. TBR has become the sought-after global tech ecosystem that connects companies, talent, and best minds to facilitate opportunities in this evolving space. The event happens annually in two locations: Miami and Jamaica.

Under the theme, ‘Scaling Beyond Borders’, TBR Miami will be held at AKA Hotel Brickell between October 25 to 27. Over two days, participants will engage with world-class speakers, workshops, panel discussions as well as authentic nightlife in Miami.

To register, go to https://www.techbeach.net/Miami

“We are excited for the upcoming stagings of TBR in Miami and Jamaica. As we continue our work, our platform has consistently evolved, from vision to reality, we have become a convener of resources for those seeking to accelerate digital transformation. TBR is global but built in the spirit of Jamaica and the Caribbean. We have created a new framework for connecting that is beloved by many locally and internationally. A framework that places passion over position and immerses our audience in an unmatched experience to tap into knowledge, new opportunities and capital. TBR will continue to build the pillars necessary to drive an effective innovation ecosystem,” said Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, Co-Founder and Curator of Tech Beach Retreat.

Tech Beach Retreat (TBR) Featured Speakers

The Miami staging of TBR will include international speakers such as Silvina Moschini, Founder, President and Chairwoman Unicoin Inc. In addition, Shaun Vanweelden, Human Data and OpenAI and Vanessa Williams, Snr Creative Marketing Manager. Plus, Emerging Audiences, Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

As a major partner, Barine Tee, Director of Engineering, Google will also provide participants with cutting edge insights in the technology space.

“I am elated about the upcoming TBR Miami event. This year, we are placing an unprecedented focus on connecting founders with capital, with over $1B of investment capital present. We are honored to have renowned investors from across Latam, the US, and the Caribbean, reflecting our commitment to forging powerful global connections. Furthermore, we are privileged to host representatives from leading AI giants, including OpenAI, NVIDIA, Meta, and Google. My travels across Colombia, Guatemala, Venezuela, and Mexico this year have been instrumental in solidifying relationships and understanding the immense potential in the Latam region. Through TBR Miami, we aim to bridge these geographies and foster an environment where technology, talent, and capital converge. Our vision remains steadfast: to unlock the full economic potential of the region and to create a more inclusive future. Join us in this journey of innovation, collaboration, and growth,” said Kyle Mahoney, Cofounder of Tech Beach Retreat.

Tech Beach Retreat (TBR) Sessions

Some of the sessions over the course of the event will look at ‘Building the Future: AI and the revolution commerce’. In addition, ‘Miami’s Emergence as a Global Tech Hub’ and ‘The Power of AI: Emerging Trends & Applications’.