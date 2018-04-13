Patrick Maitland appointed CRO for Jamaican Consulate General in New York

NEW YORK – Communication, trade and agricultural specialist Patrick Maitland has been appointed Community Relations Officer (CRO) at the Jamaican Consulate General office in New York City.

Mr. Maitland, who assumes office on April 3, 2018, is the founder and publisher of the Street Hype Newspaper in New York and the influential The Agriculturalist newspaper and Tropical Farmers’ Almanac, both published in Jamaica, WI.

As editor and publisher of Street Hype, which is distributed throughout the New York metro area, Mr. Maitland has been in touch with the pulse of the Jamaican communities at home and in the Diaspora.

He also previously served as Consultant and Advisor to two former Jamaican Ministers of Agriculture, as well as communication consultant to several agribusiness companies, farmers’ organizations, and Jamaican fresh produce exporters.

According to Consul General Miss Trudy Deans, Mr. Maitland’s knowledge and experience of the Jamaican Diaspora community will contribute to the Consulate’s strategic plan to strengthen the linkages with the Jamaican Diaspora and encourage their participation in island’s development.

“Mr. Maitland is a perfect match and will perform a major role at Consulate as we focus on tapping into the vast human resource capital while protecting the interest of Jamaicans living and doing business in the communities,” Consul General Deans noted. His educational achievement includes a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing from the University of Technology (UTECH) in Jamaica and Associates degree from the College of Agriculture, also in Jamaica.

He has also completed professional courses in marketing and public relations from the University of the West Indies (UWI) and recently completed a six-month “political reporting” fellowship at the CUNY School of Journalist, New York City.

Mr. Maitland is married with a daughter and enjoys writing, playing table tennis, chess, and other indoor games.

The primary mission of the Consulate General of Jamaica is to promote and safeguard the interest of Jamaica and Jamaicans in the thirty-three States under the jurisdiction of the United States, Puerto Rico and Bermuda.