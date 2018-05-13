Partners of Good Shepherd Jamaica Hailed for Supporting the Most Vulnerable in Jamaica

Ambassador Marks Hailed the Maryland-based Partners of Good Shepherd Jamaica

By Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks has hailed the commitment demonstrated by the Maryland based Partners of Good Shepherd Jamaica for supporting the most vulnerable in the Jamaican society.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Jamaica, I want to commend Partners for Good Shepherd for its continued commitment, partnership and sustained contribution in valuable support to the poor, the infirmed, and children with disabilities”, said Marks.

Delivering the keynote address at the Partners for Good Shepherds Jamaica sixth annual fundraising dinner, at the Hollywood Ballroom in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Saturday May 6, 2018, Ambassador Marks said it was particularly noteworthy that this young organization has been able to make such a profound, lasting impact on the lives of the poor and needy in various communities across Jamaica.

The ambassador pointed out that since its inception, the organization has contributed over US$75,000 to assist with a variety of projects. Ambassador Marks said she was pleased to note that the Good Shepherd Medical Center will be opened in Montego Bay shortly.

She commended founder and president of Partners Good Shepherd, Ms. Joy Dufour, for her vision in starting the organization to help the less fortunate.

For her part, Ms. Dufour said Partners of Good Shepherd Jamaica was established to assist the poor and infirmed, “and it is our mission to provide financial, physical, and moral support to address the educational and healthcare needs of the disadvantage in Jamaica.”

Founder of Montego Bay based Good Shepherd Foundation, Roman Catholic archbishop emeritus Rev. Charles Dufour, announced that the Good Shepherd Medical Center, located in Montego Bay, will officially open its doors in August this year, and will serve the medical needs of residents in Western Jamaica.