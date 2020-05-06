PAHO: Data must be analyzed before relaxing measures

PAHO Director calls on each country to analyze trends of the pandemic before relaxing social distancing measures

WASHINGTON, DC – The Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa F. Etienne, asked countries to analyze specific trends in the COVID-19 pandemic according to their unique contexts, and warned that reducing social distancing measures “too soon could accelerate the spread of the virus and open the door for a dramatic upsurge or for spread to adjacent areas.”

In a briefing with journalists, Dr. Etienne also expressed her particular concern for Haiti in the context of the pandemic, and warned of the dangers of a large-scale outbreak in that country, which, added to the difficult situation Haiti is going through, could trigger a humanitarian crisis. “A much broader coalition to address a potential health crisis in this country is needed,” said Dr. Etienne.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the Americas more than three months ago, the virus has spread to all countries in the Region, causing more than 1.4 million cases and more than 86,000 deaths, through May 4.

Regional panorama

Dr. Etienne pointed out that in many areas of the Region the number of cases is doubling every few days, as is the case in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Mexico. “This is a concerning indicator that tells us that transmission is still very high in those countries, and they should implement the full range of public health measures available – extensive testing, contact tracing, isolating cases and, of course, social distancing,” she stressed.

The Director of PAHO noted that in North America it is important to maintain special measures to protect the most vulnerable groups, particularly in places where the virus has not yet impacted. In Central America, it is imperative to increase testing capacity, while in South America there is growing concern about more cases being reported in smaller towns with limited hospital capacity. On the other hand, in the Caribbean, most countries are at the early stages of their outbreaks, but they have implemented very strict public health measures that are having a positive impact in slowing the spread without their borders.

“Not all communities are affected in the same way, health capacity is also very diverse. Based on evidence and WHO and PAHO’s guidance, each country must adjust its approach to what is happening at the district, city or State level,” she said.

Dr. Etienne stressed that any decision should be based on data. “Analyze the rate of new cases and deaths, evaluate the capacity of beds in hospitals and determine what it tells you about the spread of the virus,” she urged. “The social and economic pressure we are seeing now will be greater if we fail to contain the virus, remove control measures prematurely and overwhelm our health systems capacity,” she said.

Haiti – a major concern for PAHO

“We are especially worried about Haiti and I wish to sound the alarm of an impending humanitarian crisis,” said PAHO’s Director, who described the situation as “a perfect storm approaching.”

Although the country has reported only 100 cases, there are already 17,000 Haitians who have returned from the Dominican Republic, where there is community transmission, and this number is expected to reach 55,000 in two weeks.

Dr. Etienne highlighted the limited capacity of the Haitian health system. “There are few beds for treating COVID-19, insufficient numbers of health professionals and insufficient personal protective equipment,” she said. “The security of the COVID-19 designated hospitals and the safety of community health workers is of great concern,” she added.

The PAHO Director noted that most Haitians do not have access to clean water and sanitation, and “many live in overcrowded households where quarantine and isolation are challenging.” In addition, “there is a real risk that growing good insecurity will result in famine. Civil unrest, a difficult political situation and precarious security may further complicate the situation,” she said.

PAHO is urgently working with Haitian health authorities and other partners to strengthen preparations, including organization of health services, laboratory tests, and the availability of personal protective equipment, as well as training health workers to care for patients with COVID-19.