OIC of South Florida Centers Opens New Office in Brownsville

[MIAMI] – Opportunities Industrialization Centers (OIC of South Florida OIC-SFL) is set to open their new Miami office location at the Dr. Dorothy Bendross Mindingall Social & Economic Institute, 5120 NW 24th Ave, Miami. Their Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony commemorating their 20th Anniversary, will take place on Thursday, July 22nd at 11 am.

Guest Speakers

Confirmed guest speakers for the event include Career Source South Florida Executive Director, Rick Beasley. In addition, Miami-Dade College President, Madeline Pumariega. Additional invited guests include Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine-Cava, the City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami-Dade County Commissioner (District 3) Keon Hardemon, and Miami City Commissioner (District 5) Jeffrey Watson.

We are excited to celebrate this milestone and look forward to the impact our tuition-free, vocational training and job placement assistant services will have on the lives of those in the Brownsville community.

At OIC-SFL, they are helping individuals in disadvantaged communities WIN! For the last 20 years, they have placed 15,000+ unemployed or underemployed individuals in in-demand careers. Plus, provided youth development programming for 7,000 students on an annual basis. We have a proven track record of assisting our program participants win at becoming self-sufficient. In addition to winning at overall family strengthening, and win at reducing generational poverty.

Join OIC of South Florida and their efforts to promote economic self-sufficiency and break the chains of generational poverty.